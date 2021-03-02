Twitter responds with memes as Seth Rogen starts his own weed company

Seth Rogen has announced that he will be launching his own weed company called Houseplant.

After working on the idea for nearly a decade, the Hollywood star and his creative partner, Evan Goldberg, were finally able to announce the launch of the company on Monday.

Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

Houseplant is expected to start selling weed to consumers starting on March 11. Consumers will be able to order on the company's website, which will provide direct-to-consumer services.

Besides the weed, which is the main attraction of the launch, Houseplant will also be selling additional goods such as ceramics, lighters, and ashtrays.

Seth Rogen had this to say about Houseplant:

Soon after the announcement was made on Twitter, overwhelming traffic caused the Houseplant website to crash for a while.

Twitter responds to Seth Rogen's Houseplant company with plenty of memes

Houseplant has been available in Canada since 2019, but the news of a launch in the United States is brand new.

Seth Rogen had this to say about Houseplant's US launch:

"We are finally ready to launch in America. What we are doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been hand-picked, by that I mean hand-smoked, by me. It’s just the weed that I love that I want to be smoking. We have an orange one for sativa, a purple one for indica, and it even stacks."

There are a select few strains that will lead the company's American Launch. These include two sativas which are Diablo Wind and Pancake Ice. There will also be one indica, which is called Pink Moon.

In any case, if there is any celebrity who is perfect for a weed launch in the United States, it's certainly Seth Rogen.