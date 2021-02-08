Twitter Reacts as Tom Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl Championship

Since Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all of the Buccaneers fans had one thing in mind. That one thing was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.

On Sunday night, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved that by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Head coach Bruce Arians has finally made it to the top. In his first appearance as a head coach in the Super Bowl. Arians leaves the game with a Gatorade bath and a Super Bowl Championship.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl LV, social media channels were flooded with Tweets and Facebook posts about the big game. After the game clock struck zero and the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, Twitter blew up with Tweets about Tom Brady bringing home his seventh NFL Super Bowl Championship.

Twitter reactions to Tom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl

Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady's former team, the New England Patriots congratulated their former quarterback with a tweet that stated congratulations to the greatest of all time.

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

The Pick Six Podcast replied to the New England Patriots tweet with trolling the Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick.

ESPN flooded Twitter with praise to Tom Brady and his most recent accomplishment. Many tweets were posted with Brady and all of his Super Bowl Championships.

💍 2002

💍 2004

💍 2005

💍 2015

💍 2017

💍 2019

💍 2021



Tom Brady is a 7x Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/8dx2icI97n — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield showed his respect to Tom Brady as well. Baker sent out a Tweet that stated congrats again to the greatest of all time.

Congrats... AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021

When it comes to the best Twitter reaction of Tom Brady winning his sevent Super Bowl Championship, CBS Sports may take home the prize. CBS Sports tweeted a before and after picture of how Tom Brady's career has went. The picture is Tom Bradys famous NFL Draft Combine picture.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/pkJkY1YAug — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 8, 2021

If there is one thing that can be taken away from this tweet by CBS Sports its that no matter how things start its how they end that counts. Tom Brady took being drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL draft and turned it into something special. Brady has played his whole NFL career with a chip on his shoulder.

That chip on his shoulder is still there to this day. With everyone counting the Buccaneers out in Super Bowl LV, it made Tom Brady pull out that passion inside of him and gave him the motivation to prove everyone wrong once again.

Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. Which tells me that occasionally, if not often, people assessing your future potential based on past performance don’t know shIt about anything. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 7, 2021

Tom Brady’s the 🐐 now no debate, no questions. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) February 8, 2021

WORLD CHAMPS!!!!!!!! EARNED IT!!! TOM BRADY IS THE 🐐!!!!!! — Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl wins than all 32 NFL franchises. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2021

Me explaining to 20 year olds in 2035 about Tom Brady: “He was the greatest player ever”



20 year olds: We know who Tom Brady is he just played on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JJXJalvZUI — Corey B (@CoreyB08) February 8, 2021

#TomBrady is the first NFL player to win the #SuperBowl in 3 different decades...soon to be 4. pic.twitter.com/xb18WmzLSl — 𝕂ℝ𝕀𝕊𝕋𝕀𝔸ℕ 𝕆𝔻𝕃𝔸ℕ𝔻 (@kreshjun) February 8, 2021

I remember back in grade 2 I was talking to my classmates about this @TomBrady guy and how we won the SuperBowl. I’m now 26 and feel like times never changed. 🐐 — soroush naderi (@sushhnaderi) February 8, 2021

Leonard Fournette says Tom Brady texted teammates, "we will win," every night leading up to Super Bowl https://t.co/lQPjBQDPbd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady outplayed every quarterback he faced in the postseason pic.twitter.com/c6ceust7YR — Dave Latham, Lifelong Bucs Fan (@DLPatsThoughts) February 8, 2021