Twitter Reacts as Tom Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl Championship

Since Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all of the Buccaneers fans had one thing in mind. That one thing was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.
On Sunday night, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved that by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Head coach Bruce Arians has finally made it to the top. In his first appearance as a head coach in the Super Bowl. Arians leaves the game with a Gatorade bath and a Super Bowl Championship.
During the week leading up to Super Bowl LV, social media channels were flooded with Tweets and Facebook posts about the big game. After the game clock struck zero and the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, Twitter blew up with Tweets about Tom Brady bringing home his seventh NFL Super Bowl Championship.
Twitter reactions to Tom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl
Tom Brady's former team, the New England Patriots congratulated their former quarterback with a tweet that stated congratulations to the greatest of all time.
The Pick Six Podcast replied to the New England Patriots tweet with trolling the Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick.
ESPN flooded Twitter with praise to Tom Brady and his most recent accomplishment. Many tweets were posted with Brady and all of his Super Bowl Championships.
Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield showed his respect to Tom Brady as well. Baker sent out a Tweet that stated congrats again to the greatest of all time.
When it comes to the best Twitter reaction of Tom Brady winning his sevent Super Bowl Championship, CBS Sports may take home the prize. CBS Sports tweeted a before and after picture of how Tom Brady's career has went. The picture is Tom Bradys famous NFL Draft Combine picture.
If there is one thing that can be taken away from this tweet by CBS Sports its that no matter how things start its how they end that counts. Tom Brady took being drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL draft and turned it into something special. Brady has played his whole NFL career with a chip on his shoulder.
That chip on his shoulder is still there to this day. With everyone counting the Buccaneers out in Super Bowl LV, it made Tom Brady pull out that passion inside of him and gave him the motivation to prove everyone wrong once again.