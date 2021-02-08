Who won the NFL Super Bowl MVP award?

Tom Brady won the NFL Super Bowl MVP award. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl LV Champions. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense did something that has not been done before. The defense rattled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.

Father time is still winless against the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Brady just won his seventh Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay controlled the clock and the ground game against the Chiefs.

At times it looked like Patrick Mahomes was out there playing alone. The Buccaneers defense looked like they were trying to catch a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. Mahomes was running around like he was scared for his life in the majority of the second half.

Its crazy how things work out in the NFL. In Week 12 the Kansas City Chiefs went into Tampa Bay and defeated the Buccaneers putting the Bucs with a (7-5) record. In Super Bowl LV the Buccaneers torch the Chiefs 31-9 and Brady won his 'seventh' Super Bowl ring and his 'fifth' Super Bowl MVP.

How Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV Championship

Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense started Super Bowl LV with seven plays and two punts on back-to-back drives. The offense had gotten a big boost from the Buccaneers defense who held the Chiefs to just three points in their first two drives. Tom Brady conducted a 8 play 75 yard drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski.

💍 2002

💍 2004

💍 2005

💍 2015

💍 2017

💍 2019

💍 2021



Tom Brady is a 7x Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/8dx2icI97n — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

This was the first touchdown pass Tom Brady had thrown in the first quarter of a Super Bowl. What made his first touchdown even better is that it was to long time friend Rob Gronkowski. Not to mention that the touchdown pass helped the duo pass Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski passed Montana and Rice for the most touchdowns by a quarterback and wide receiver duo in playoff history. The two friends have found the end zone together 13 times. In the second quarter they would push that number to 14.

When Tom Brady landed in Tampa Bay he recruited three NFL players to come join him. Ironically those three NFL players had huge games in Super Bowl LV. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette were all recruited by the seven time champion.

Gronkowski caught two touchdowns, Fournette had a rushing touchdown and 89 yards rushing, and Antonio Brown also caught a touchdown pass. Tom Brady passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He took home his seventh Super Bowl Championship and his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Tom Brady left Super Bowl LV with a statement that made every Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan smile. Brady said "Oh I'm coming back!"