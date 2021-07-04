Where to watch Ted Lasso online ? Streaming details, release date and more 

Ted Lasso Season 1 was perhaps the biggest hit for Apple TV+ in 2020. The first season won several accolades, including the AFI Awards for "TV Program of the Year," and Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards for "Best Comedy Series."

The show stars Jason Sudeikis (of Saturday Night Live fame) as the titular character. The "We are the Millers" star earned a "Golden Globe" for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy," for playing Lasso. He further earned a "Screen Actors Guild Award" for best actor in a comedy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook talking about Ted Lasso Season 2 in Apple's Spring Event. Image via: Apple

In Apple's Spring Event back on April 20th, CEO Tim Cook said:

"The incredibly popular comedy Ted Lasso...is one of my favorites, and I'm so excited for the second season."

How to Watch Ted Lasso Season 2 online?

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on July 23rd at Apple TV+ streaming service. The tech giant's streaming service costs $5 per month. The series is expected to drop the first three episodes on July 23nd and have a weekly release for the rest of the episodes on Fridays.

Apple TV+ also confirmed season 3 for the critically well-received show.

However, it must be noted that viewers would need compatible Apple devices to stream Ted Lasso Season 2 on Apple TV+.

What to expect from the new season:

The trailer for the show showcased Ted Lasso dealing with a "draw" streak over the last eight matches. However, Ted is seen trying to mitigate the streak by introducing his meaner alter-ego, "Led Lasso," to the team.

Meanwhile, promos also showcased Sarah Niles as the new sports psychologist for the team. In a hilarious moment from the promo, Niles' character, Sarah, worries Ted when she says she does not consume sugar.

The cast of Ted Lasso Season 2:

Most of the main cast members are expected to return for the second season:

Jason Sudeikis as "Coach Ted Lasso."

Hannah Waddingham as "Rebecca Welton" (team owner).

Brendan Hunt as "Coach Beard" (Ted's assistant).

Nick Mohammed as "Nathan Shelley" (assistant coach).

Jeremy Swift plays the team's director, "Leslie Higgins."

Phil Dunster plays “Jamie Tartt.”

Brett Goldstein plays "Roy Kent."

Juno Temple plays "Keeley Jones."

Sarah Niles as "Sharon," the team psychologist (a new addition in Season 2).

Season 1 of this hit comedy show sits at a very respectable 91% RottenTomatoes score, and the second season is also expected to come close to this score. The upcoming season is also "believed" to be another hit for Apple TV+ with Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Sudeikis returning as writers.

Edited by Gautham Balaji