'The Blacklist' Season 9 full cast list: James Spader and others star in NBC drama

NBC is bringing a new season of The Blacklist this Thursday. Last season ended with an important character’s death and the upcoming installment takes a two-year jump after the mishap.

The Blacklist’s lead character Raymond Reddington is heartbroken while the lives of other members of the task force have also unexpectedly changed since the death of agent Elizabeth Keen.

The official synopsis of The Blacklist Season 9 reads:

“Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the new season of the Emmy-winning crime drama.

Meet the cast of The Blacklist

1) Raymond Reddington as James Spader

James Spader, who plays the lead role of Raymond “Red” Reddington in The Blacklist, is a critically-acclaimed actor. From winning the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival for Sex, Lies, and Videotape to playing the villain in Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spader's versatility has shone throughout his acting career.

His film credits include Crash, Secretary, 2 Days in the Valley, Less Than Zero and Wolf. The fan-favorite star has also done Broadway show Race and co-starred in multiple hit projects like Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln and NBC’s comedy The Office.

Spader’s golden years span 2004 to 2008. During this time, he won three Emmys consecutively for playing the same character, that of shameless attorney Alan Shore in Boston Legal and The Practice.

2) Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

In The Blacklist, Diego Klattenhoff plays the role of Agent Donald Ressler. In addition to the hit NBC show, he has numerous films and television dramas to his credit. He is well known for his work in projects like Homeland, Mercy, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Falling Skies, ER and 24.

Klattenhoff has appeared in films including The Informers, The Dry Land, Unconditional, Radius, Lavender and Lucky Number Slevin.

3) Laura Sohn as Alina Park

The show’s FBI agent Alina Park is portrayed by Laura Sohn. Her hot-headed character started out as a small piece to the big puzzle of The Blacklist cast members, but now, she has become an integral part of the series.

The NBC show is Sohn’s big project and apart from this, she has appeared in Instinct, God Friended Me and NCIS: New Orleans. The New Jersey girl is a BFA degree holder at Mason Gross School of the Arts and has classically trained at Shakespeare’s Globe, London.

4) Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Harry Lennix, who plays Harold Cooper in the NBC series, is a renowned film/televison actor, stage artist and producer. He is best known as Commander Lock from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and General Swanwick from Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Lennix made his debut in the 1991 film The Five Heartbeats and later appeared in the Oscar-winning flick, Ray (2004).

Interestingly, he didn’t plan to become an actor as he studied seminary for five years to become a priest. He wanted to join the Dominican Order, but changed his career before becoming ordained.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Blacklist Season 9 will also star Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai) and Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe Zuma) in pivotal roles.

About The Blacklist Season 9 premiere

Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, The Blacklist Season 9 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 21, at 8:00 pm (ET) on NBC.

Viewers can also opt for streaming services and watch on the network’s website as well. The latest episodes will also be available on Peacock TV the next day.

