'Big Sky' Season 2 full cast list: Meet Katheryn Winnick and others from ABC's crime-drama series

ABC’s highly anticipated crime-drama series Big Sky is all set to return with a new season. After the adventurous and thrilling season 1, the upcoming episodes will unravel new mysteries.

Detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt will reunite in Big Sky Season 2 to solve an interesting case. According to the official synopsis, they will investigate a suspicious car accident on the outskirts of Helena, Montana.

The synopsis further reads:

“As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.”

Meet Katheryn Winnick from Big Sky

Katheryn Winnick is a critically acclaimed actress best known for playing fearless shield maiden Lagertha in the series, Vikings. She also has projects to her credit that belong to different genres, proving that Winnick is a versatile actor.

Wander, Wu Assassins, Polar, Dark Tower, Love and Other Drugs, Cold Souls and Killers are some of the projects she starred in. Winnick was recently seen in her own production movie, Flag Day.

In Blue Sky, the 43-year-old star plays the role of Jenny Hoyt, an ex-cop who is currently a detective.

Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell in thriller series

Big Sky star Kylie Bunbury, who started her career as a model, is an award-winning actress. Some of her noteworthy performances were seen in projects including When They See Us, Gamenight and Pitch.

She is one of the leads in the thriller series Big Sky and plays the role of detective Cassie Dewell.

Brian Geraghty plays Ronald Pergman

The crime-drama series stars another talented actor, Brian Geraghty. His character, Ronald Pergman, is a creepy long-haul trucker with a dark side. This makes him the subject of an investigation, which is linked to several kidnappings.

Prior to Big Sky, Geraghty appeared in films including the Oscar-winning movie The Hurt Locker, Flight, Boardwalk Empire and The Alienist.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Big Sky Season 2 will also star Jesse James Keitel (Jerrie), Valerie Mahaffey (Helen Pergman), Dedee Pfeiffer (Denise Brisbane), Ryan Phillippe (Cody Hoyt), Natalie Alyn Lind (Danielle Sullivan) and Jade Pettyjohn (Grace Sullivan).

Based on C.J. Box's books, Big Sky will see new faces joining the regulars — Romy Rosemont of A Million Little Things, Vinny Chhibber of Animal Kingdom, Michael Malarkey of The Vampire Diaries, Patrick Gallagher of Joe Pickett, David Meunier of Helstrom and Ryan O’Nan of Fargo.

Created by David. E. Kelly, Big Sky Season 2 premieres Thursday, September 30 on ABC at 10.00 pm (ET).

Edited by Danyal Arabi