Where to watch 'Big Sky' Season 2? Release date, trailer, and all about ABC show

David E. Kelley's Big Sky is set to return with copious doses of thrill and adventure as detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt gear up to unravel new mysteries. The ABC-backed crime drama will feature unexpected twists and witness a shift in narrative as its central characters are left to solve a puzzling case.

The official synopsis for Big Sky reads:

"Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers."

When will Big Sky Season 2 release?

Big Sky Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on ABC on 30 September 2021, Thursday at 10.00pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings. Alternatively, it can be streamed on Hulu.

Big Sky Season 2 trailer

The first-look teaser, released earlier this month, doesn't give away much except that Dewell and Hoyt are in for a head-scratcher of a case. An accident, tons of money, body bags, and a group of fiesty teenagers - the sophomore season is headed for an out-and-out thriller.

ABC recently released a synopsis for the premiere episode titled Wakey Wakey. The brief description reveals how lives have changed for Dewell & Hoyt after experiencing a spate of life-altering events.

It further reads:

"Yet, even as these two seem to move in different directions, it won’t be long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths. Elsewhere, Ronald is wrapped up in something he can’t get out of but who did the wrapping?"

Who are the new additions to the cast?

Based on C.J. Box's books, Big Sky will see new actors join the regular roster. Vinny Chhibber of Animal Kingdom, Romy Rosemont of A Million Little Things, Patrick Gallagher of Joe Pickett, Ryan O’Nan of Fargo, Michael Malarkey of The Vampire Diaries, and David Meunier of Helstrom will star in recurring roles alongside Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury.

The series is created and produced by David. E. Kelley. Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman serve as executive producers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul