Where to watch 'Station 19' Season 5? Release date, cast, trailer and all about the ABC show

ABC’s Station 19 is coming back with its fifth season this week. The firefighter drama, which is a spin-off of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy, is reported to be the network’s second-highest-rated scripted series.

Station 19 has been part of many crossover episodes with Ellen Pompeo’s medical drama. The upcoming season will also feature more such storylines where the characters from both the shows will make appearances in each other’s series.

The official synopsis of Station 19 Season 5 reads:

“Seattle’s brightest doctors will collide with Seattle’s boldest firefighters in unexpected ways as they work side by side to save lives.”

Where and when will 'Station 19' be released?

Station 19 Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, September 30 at 8.00 pm (ET) on ABC. It will feature a crossover episode, which will continue from the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 at 9.00 pm.

While the latest episode will air on ABC’s local station, viewers can also watch it via other TV streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The episodes can be watched the next day on Hulu as well.

Cast of the ABC firefighter drama series, 'Station 19'

The core team of Station 19 will return this season and the show might also feature some new faces.

Here is the list of cast members:

Jason Winston George (Ben Warren), Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop), Okieriete Onaodowan (Dean Miller), Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andrea Herrea), Boris Kodjoe (Robert Sullivan), Grey Damon (Jack Gibson), Barrett Doss (Victoria Hughes), Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery), Carlos Miranda (Theo Ruiz) and Stefania Spampinato (Carina DeLuca).

Reports claim that Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) will be making multiple appearances on Station 19 Season 5 because of her character’s relationship with Ben Warren.

About the Station 19 Season 5 trailer

The promo clips and synopsis of Station 19 Season 5 hinted at difficult times that the relationships are going to face in the coming episodes. Titled Pheonix from the Flame, the first episode will feature the Annual Phoenix Festival.

The premiere will also focus on the love triangle between Dean, Victoria and Theo and the troubles in Robert and Andrea's relationship.

According to the recently released trailer, someone stole a rig and met with an accident. As Ben says he can’t move, a fire explosion can be seen and heard, alerting all the doctors present at the scene to rush the injured firefighters to Grey Sloan Memorial.

Edited by Sabine Algur