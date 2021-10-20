Where to watch 'The Blacklist' Season 9? Release date, trailer and all about the drama series

The Blacklist Season 9 is all set to premiere on NBC this week. While last season left fans heartbroken, they are now curious to know what happened to the other characters.

The Blacklist is a Primetime Emmy Award-winning crime drama that has 29 nominations to its credit. Most years, it has been nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Will the show be able to manage a win this year? Only time will tell.

When will 'The Blacklist' Season 9 be released?

Viewers will be treated to new episodes of The Blacklist Season 9 every Thursday from October 21. The premiere episode will air at 8.00 PM (ET) and 7.00 PM (CT) on NBC.

Those who prefer watching the show online can opt for streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV. The latest episodes will also be available on the network’s website and viewers can even watch the episodes a day after release on Peacock TV.

Those who want to watch the previous seasons of The Blacklist can stream it on NBC’s site and on Netflix. The latest season might take a year to appear on Netflix.

'The Blacklist' Season 9 trailer

The network recently dropped a trailer for the upcoming season of The Blacklist. The clip does not reveal much, however, it gives viewers the idea that the FBI task force will be back seeking vengeance.

The trailer begins with a flashback from Season 8 where Raymond Reddington, aka Red (James Spader), is seen holding Elizabeth Keen’s (Megan Boone) body while his voiceover plays in the background:

“After Elizabeth’s death, there is nothing.”

As Red is giving up on the task force, the other members want to keep Elizabeth aka Liz alive by bringing their squad together and going after the blacklisters.

What to expect from the new season

The new season of The Blacklist jumped forward two years after Liz’s death. FBI task force members have scattered with Red's whereabouts unknown. In the premiere episode titled The Skinner, the squad will be drawn back together after one of their own is injured in the line of duty.

The official synopsis of The Blacklist Season 1 reads:

“Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.”

A lot of action, drama and reunion tears are expected from the upcoming episodes. Speaking about the characters and what to expect from the new season, executive producer John Eisendrath said:

“Even as they've scattered to the four winds, the criminal world has just kept ticking along, which at a certain point becomes impossible for our heroes to ignore. Red and the task force might find themselves in new surroundings, but rest assured: The Blacklisters are just as nasty as ever.”

In addition to Spader (who plays Red), The Blacklist Season 9 will also star Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), Laura Sohn (Alina Park), Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe Zuma) and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper).

The critically-acclaimed show is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television.

Edited by Danyal Arabi