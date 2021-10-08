Where to watch 'Nancy Drew' Season 3? Release date, trailer and all about the teen detective drama

Fan-favorite detective series Nancy Drew is back with a new season. With a slightly different storyline compared to previous seasons, the upcoming episodes of the teen drama are all set to blow viewers' minds.

Nancy Drew is about the titular character and her team called Drew Crew. When the show started, they were a bunch of teenagers who somehow got drawn to murder mysteries.

The official synopsis of Nancy Drew reads:

“An 18-year-old Nancy Drew makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation, but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery.”

In season 3, the Drew Crew will be seen on a similar adventure.

When and where will 'Nancy Drew' be released?

Nancy Drew Season 3 premieres on Friday, October 8, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on CW. The latest episode will air on local stations and viewers can also opt for other streaming services. The new season’s episodes can also be streamed the next day on the network’s site.

For those who want to watch the first two seasons, the episodes are available on CBS All Access, Amazon Prime (for paid subscribers), Hulu Live TV and HBO Max.

What to expect from Season 3 of 'Nancy Drew'

Season 3 returns with the regular cast members — Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Maddison Jaizani (Bess Marvin), Leah Lewis (Georgia "George" Fan), Alex Saxon (Ace), Tunji Kasim (Ned "Nick" Nickerson), Riley Smith (Ryan Hudson) and Scott Wolf (Carson Drew).

Reports claim that Season 3 is going to feature several love stories alongside supernatural storylines. Plus, some episodes will deal with real-life issues, including mental health, complicated relationships and family.

Calling it the best season in terms of romance, McMann said:

“Nancy and Ace have quite the interesting dynamic all season long — they’re both independently finding out what their purposes are, which inherently redefines what their relationships are with each other.”

The title of the premiere episode is The Warming of a Frozen Heart, which will be about Nancy finding a mysterious young man’s body on the Hudson carnival grounds. The official synopsis further reads:

“The Drew Crew is drawn into the case by a host of confounding clues surrounding a new menace terrorizing the town – a killer who has an enigmatic connection to none other than Nancy’s newest foil: Temperance Hudson (guest star Bo Martynowska)."

'Nancy Drew' Season 3 trailer

The trailer for Nancy Drew Season 3 looks promising. Temperance is in revenge mode and is seen tormenting Drew Crew. He talks about the infamous prophecies, such as one Drew Crew member will die, another will lose heart and one of them will betray their one true love.

The clip has not revealed much detail, but it’s enough to make fans curious.

Edited by Sabine Algur