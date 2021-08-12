"Just cancel the show": Fans react as Chloe Bennet exits CW's Powerpuff Girls amid fallout over leaked live-action script

The CW's upcoming Powerpuff Girls reboot has suffered another setback as Chloe Bennet has reportedly walked out of the show. The actress was previously cast as Blossom, one of the leads of the Powerpuff Girls trio.
The latest update came after The CW decided to go for a complete rework of the project following a controversy surrounding the leaked pilot script.
Back in May, a few excerpts from an alleged script for the live-action Powerpuff Girls show made the rounds online. However, the makers faced severe backlash on social media for including several adult-themed content in the script.
Following major criticism, CW Chairman and CEO announced a complete redevelopment of the live-action reboot:
“Tonally, it might’ve felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might’ve felt. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And so in this case, we felt, let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.”
According to Variety, the delay in production due to the rework led to Chloe Bennet’s exit from the show. Although the network wanted to retain the actress for the role, she had to step down due to alleged scheduling conflicts.
Twitter reacts to Chloe Bennet’s exit from Powerpuff Girls reboot
Based on Craig McCracken’s original animated series, CW’s live-action version of Powerpuff Girls was first announced in August 2020. Titled “Powerpuff,” the new series plans to trace the journey of the three superheroes as they embrace adulthood.
The CW aimed to show a contemporary version of the classic animation show by infusing certain modern elements into the lives of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. However, the initial reception of the pilot script was far from satisfactory.
Following an online leak of the plotline, fans condemned the new series for including adult content and altering the authenticity of the original kids show. The massive online outrage prompted the makers to rework the entire production.
Unfortunately, the move led to actress Chloe Bennet exiting the show because of scheduling conflicts.
This latest development in the live-action Powerpuff Girls series left social media abuzz. Bennet’s decision also led to fans speculating that the actress will likely be included in MCU’s upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. She already plays Daisy Johnson in Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Several fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to Bennet’s exit from CW’s Powerpuff Girls, with some even requesting makers to "cancel the show":
As of now, Chloe Bennet is yet to provide an official statement regarding her exit from the CW show. Meanwhile, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault will continue to move forward with their roles as Bubbles and Buttercup.
Casting for the character of Blossom will reportedly begin around fall this year.
