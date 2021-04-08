Pictures from the set of the Powerpuff Girls live-action adaptation sends the internet into a tizzy

The Powerpuff Girls are getting a live-action adaptation, but sadly fans are not happy about a few things. Since TMZ shared the first photo and video from the set, fans have been left scratching their heads.
Although it has been well over a decade since new episodes of The Powerpuff Girls aired on Cartoon Network, fans are never tired when it comes to these special girls' adventures and the wholesomeness of Professor Utonium.
The original animated series was much loved worldwide and became something of a pop culture artifact. It comes as no surprise that Cartoon Network is rebooting the show as a live-action series. The publisher has made a pilot episode for the series but is yet to announce a full season.
According to reports, the reboot reimagines the Powerpuff Girls as "disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting."
The three lead actors in the upcoming live-action series are Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, playing Blossoms, Bubbles, and Buttercup. They are joined by former "Scrubs" star Donald Faison, who plays Professor Utonium.
Despite trying to keep things close to the Powerpuff Girls' original look and feel, netizens took to Twitter to share some mixed reactions and voice their opinion. Suffice to say. Not everyone was happy with the reboot.
What are netizens not happy with the Powerpuff Girls live-action adaptation?
According to many fans, neither the characters nor the attire fit the description. One user even went on to talk about how the actors don't suit the personality of the actual Powerpuff Girls either.
Many Twitter users complained about how their dress didn't look anything like the original Powerpuff Girls. One user wrote,
"Who do they never hire cosplayers to design costumes? Sometimes it just feels like the pick a random person who doesn’t understand the assignment and then we get sad looking costumes."
It's unclear why Cartoon Network decided to go with these design choices, but many fans feel that the costumes are a major letdown.
Given that only a pilot episode has been confirmed so far, the producers could be trying to test the waters with these choices before committing to a full season.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
At the moment, there is no official date for the episode to air, and by the looks of things, fans are not quite excited about the entire show either.
It seems that netizens are not ready to accept the Powerpuff Girls in a live-action adaptation just yet, or at least until the costumes are fixed.