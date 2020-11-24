Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Fans make brilliant live-action film based on the game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has roughly been out for a couple of weeks and is already shaping into one of the series' most successful game releases. As reported by Ubisoft, this game went top as the biggest game launch in the series within the first week.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tells the story of Eivor, a Viking leader determined to make England the new home for their clan after fleeing from Norway. The game follows in the RPG footsteps of the previous two installments and features brutal combat as well as a substantial focus on exploration and storytelling.

The tale of Eivor and their undeniably cool Viking charm was sure to go over well with the fans. Now, it seems that a group of fans have taken it upon themselves to give Eivor the live-action treatment and bring them to life in a brilliant short film.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Hunt - The brilliant short-film based on the game

T7Pro Productions are the people behind the excellent Darth Maul: Apprentice, a live-action film based on the titular Star Wars character. The Assassin's Creed Valhalla short film, titled "The Hunt," sees Eivor slice and stab his way through a small army of Anglo-Saxon soldiers to help the villagers in need.

The actor playing Eivor, who goes by the name of "Maul Cosplay," along with his makeup and hairdo, is the spitting image of the male version of Eivor from the game. The excellent costume design works well to bring the iconic Raven Clan armor from Assassin's Creed Valhalla to real life.

The fight choreography also does a great job at portraying the elegant brutality of Eivor from the games, as he takes on multiple enemies at once. The Hunt also features several iconic moves from the franchise.

