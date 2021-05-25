Leaked Powerpuff Girls script for CW pilot reveals NSFW plot details, and fans are not happy 

Sugar, spice, and everything nice? When it comes to the CW's Powerpuff Girls reboot, things appear to be quite the contrary.
The CW recently raised quite a few eyebrows online after they broke the news of the pilot of the upcoming reboot of The Powerpuff Girls being slated for a complete rework.
Back in April this year, the three leads of the upcoming live-action television series Chloe Bennett, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, who play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, were spotted filming the show's pilot in Atlanta.
Helmed by a team comprising Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, "Powerpuff," the live-action reboot of the beloved Cartoon Network animated series aims to give the beloved source material a significant contemporary twist.
But it looks like the initial plot outline of the CW's take on the classic kids show has ended up severely backfiring, as the alleged script of the pilot recently surfaced online, leaving several fans aghast.
What took fans by surprise was the eye-grabbing adult content that ranged from Buttercup threatening to leak Blossom's n*des to highlighting the former's sexcapades.
As a result, the alleged leaked script soon led to an outpouring of criticism on Twitter.
"Craig McCracken doesn't deserve this": CW's Powerpuff Girls script leak leaves Twitter scandalized
The account that shared the alleged leaked script for The Powerpuff Girls claimed that an anonymous person had shared it on popular video-game forum Restetera.
With more than 4,000 retweets and 17,000 likes so far, the script managed to evoke a unanimous cry of protest from fans of the beloved kids franchise.
Some additional shocking excerpts from the leaked script read as follows:
Fans also expressed concern over the plight of American animator and creator of the original Powerpuff Girls, Craig McCracken.
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans thanked their lucky stars that the CW had decided to rework the pilot script. Fans took to Twitter to vociferously slam the makers of the show for incorporating excessive and unnecessary adult content:
As dissent continues to mount online, fans will certainly be hoping that the CW's decision to rework the source material this time around doesn't end up grossly misfiring as the aforementioned fiasco.
