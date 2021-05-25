Leaked Powerpuff Girls script for CW pilot reveals NSFW plot details, and fans are not happy 

Sugar, spice, and everything nice? When it comes to the CW's Powerpuff Girls reboot, things appear to be quite the contrary.

The CW recently raised quite a few eyebrows online after they broke the news of the pilot of the upcoming reboot of The Powerpuff Girls being slated for a complete rework.

Back in April this year, the three leads of the upcoming live-action television series Chloe Bennett, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, who play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, were spotted filming the show's pilot in Atlanta.

A first look at the live-action ‘POWERPUFF GIRLS’ series from THE CW has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/LdqNH1OVm0 — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) April 7, 2021

Helmed by a team comprising Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, "Powerpuff," the live-action reboot of the beloved Cartoon Network animated series aims to give the beloved source material a significant contemporary twist.

But it looks like the initial plot outline of the CW's take on the classic kids show has ended up severely backfiring, as the alleged script of the pilot recently surfaced online, leaving several fans aghast.

Look I'm not saying you CAN'T radically reinvent an existing IP, take some risks, do something new, etc.



But seriously who thought anyone wanted to see "the Powerpuff Girls, but they fuck" — New Clever Name Now That I'm Going Outside Again (@fawfulator) May 24, 2021

What took fans by surprise was the eye-grabbing adult content that ranged from Buttercup threatening to leak Blossom's n*des to highlighting the former's sexcapades.

As a result, the alleged leaked script soon led to an outpouring of criticism on Twitter.

"Craig McCracken doesn't deserve this": CW's Powerpuff Girls script leak leaves Twitter scandalized

The account that shared the alleged leaked script for The Powerpuff Girls claimed that an anonymous person had shared it on popular video-game forum Restetera.

With more than 4,000 retweets and 17,000 likes so far, the script managed to evoke a unanimous cry of protest from fans of the beloved kids franchise.

Some additional shocking excerpts from the leaked script read as follows:

College freshmen after one semester of psych 101 like: pic.twitter.com/0xCOIj5Cq4 — New Clever Name Now That I'm Going Outside Again (@fawfulator) May 25, 2021

WHAT YEAR WAS THIS WRITTEN pic.twitter.com/SBezn5oEJo — New Clever Name Now That I'm Going Outside Again (@fawfulator) May 25, 2021

"DO YOU GET IT? THEY FUCK. THE POWERPUFF GIRLS *FUCK.* HAS IT SUNKEN IN YET? MAYBE WE NEED TO REITERATE-" pic.twitter.com/y9vzLp0z9l — New Clever Name Now That I'm Going Outside Again (@fawfulator) May 25, 2021

Just three sisters jokin' around, speculating about how their dad has sex, as you do pic.twitter.com/cb5Ca0vpDp — New Clever Name Now That I'm Going Outside Again (@fawfulator) May 25, 2021

Fans also expressed concern over the plight of American animator and creator of the original Powerpuff Girls, Craig McCracken.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans thanked their lucky stars that the CW had decided to rework the pilot script. Fans took to Twitter to vociferously slam the makers of the show for incorporating excessive and unnecessary adult content:

....I don't know what to say to all this. Guess I'll just lay down and stare off into space while crying inside.



I don't mind mixing things up and reboots doing their own thing, but this....this is just not right. pic.twitter.com/pSsqS8TQ48 — DoodlenAway (@DoodlenAway) May 25, 2021

What did I just read pic.twitter.com/QCmov21N46 — Drippy wasn't here (ratio era) (@drippy_darkseid) May 25, 2021

That reboot has too much bad stuff. This on the other hand is just extremely cringe. — FocusFire/Starman (On Break) (@FocusFireNo10) May 25, 2021

I read these in their cartoon voices and I am now physically ill pic.twitter.com/YzbLhmMIpA — Mr Tickle Monster 🐛 (@ticktacktickle) May 25, 2021

This comes off as one of those "dark & realistic" YouTube videos where the fantastical world was actually just the characters on drugs, everyone hates each other and overall just comes off as a hate-letter to the franchise.



This is either fake or a trainwreck about to happen. pic.twitter.com/VW2iUfAuFa — StupidMarioBros1Fan (@StupidMarioFan1) May 25, 2021

The CW after looking at the live action Powerpuff Girls pilot: pic.twitter.com/qPqvsgykNJ — Weird-O (@Wierd_o78033920) May 24, 2021

If you already read the powerpuff girls script here you go pic.twitter.com/56GaSyhIHb — Ghost (@Ghost63613986) May 25, 2021

Imagine getting to do something with Adult Powerpuff Girls and your response is literally "They're going to make dated references, have constant sex and be whores, and be edgy and angry at the world for their "ruined childhoods" "



Craig McCracken's show doesn't deserve this pic.twitter.com/HBZ46hBZGp — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 25, 2021

Craig McKraken reading the leaked script of the CW’s Powerpuff Girls. pic.twitter.com/g4tib9EE3S — 💛❤️💙treystar679 (@treystar679) May 25, 2021

Craig McKraken when he finds the leaked script of the live action Powerpuff Girls show pic.twitter.com/KRlBe1bwoQ — CrookFumDaBrook (@CrookFumDBrook) May 25, 2021

The script leaks for this Powerpuff Girls reboot are the worst thing I've read this month pic.twitter.com/I7CrPewGc4 — Xavier's Online (@xaviersonline) May 25, 2021

So I saw the leaked script of the powerpuff girls live action show and oh my lord- pic.twitter.com/YvbM7bUlg8 — Kev 😴✌ (@Whos_Todd256) May 25, 2021

just read that Powerpuff Girls leaked CW script .... pic.twitter.com/n2fADnfjto — 五大 🔞 (@Mastergodai) May 25, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, fans will certainly be hoping that the CW's decision to rework the source material this time around doesn't end up grossly misfiring as the aforementioned fiasco.

