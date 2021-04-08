Fans want Lil Nas X to play HIM on the CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action adaptation 

Fans of Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, want the rapper to play the devious role of "HIM" in the CW's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls.

The three leads of the upcoming live-action television series Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, who play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup respectively, were spotted filming the show's pilot episode in Atalanta recently.

A first look at the live-action ‘POWERPUFF GIRLS’ series from THE CW has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/LdqNH1OVm0 — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) April 7, 2021

Apart from the aforementioned trio, "Scrubs" actor Donald Faison will play the ever-dependable Professor Utonium, while Nicolas Podany will join the cast as Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr, the son of iconic supervillain Mojo Jojo.

While the series seems to have zeroed in on most of its main characters, there is one name whose absence has been quite conspicuous, i.e, HIM aka "His Infernal Majesty."

Lil Nas X fans believe the American musician would be a perfect fit for the role of HIM, given his recent diabolical act in the chart-topping music video of Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Fans demand the casting of Lil Nas X as HIM as Powerpuff Girls shoot gets underway

Over the last couple of years, the CW Network has been doing a stellar job at churning out popular TV shows.

Be it star attractions like "The Flash" and "Superman and Lois" or underrated gems such as "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "Nancy Drew," there is certainly no dearth of quality content when it comes to the CW.

Back in August 2020, the CW sent fans of The Powerpuff Girls into a tizzy after Warner Brothers and Greg Berlanti officially announced that a live-action adaptation was in the works.

According to reports, the narrative will portray Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup as "disillusioned twenty-somethings" who have become resentful in the aftermath of losing their childhood to fighting crime.

They will eventually be faced with the choice of reuniting against ominous foes, both new and old, as the world needs them more than ever.

With the central storyline of The Powerpuff Girls more or less chalked out, all fans want now is for the domineering and flamboyant demon, HIM, to feature in the show.

After his eye-grabbing turn as Satan in the Montero music video, who better than Lil Nas X to do justice to the role?

Here are some of the reactions online as fans petitioned for Lil Nas X to be cast as HIM in the Powerpuff Girls:

Dear People In Charge of The CW’s POWERPUFF GIRLS,



You have one correct choice when it comes to casting Him and I suggest you bite the bullet and pay whatever he asks pic.twitter.com/ijq0hu45JT — Joe (@Joe_Hunter) April 7, 2021

"Corporate wants you to find the differences between this picture and this picture."



"They're the same picture." — William B. (@HearthChampion) April 4, 2021

I dont care how terrible or low budget Powerpuff Girls is all i know is lil nas x better get this role pic.twitter.com/vMBD5Kekyf — Eeele 🍭 (@binbinbit) April 7, 2021

period he auditioned for this with that montero vid, its literally his destiny — Eeele 🍭 (@binbinbit) April 7, 2021

This would be the only redeeming quality of it and I would watch it RELIGIOUSLY for *only* Lil Nas X — DeddedbyGlamour @ SKYWARD SOWRD HD BABY (@KyomiHikaru) April 8, 2021

If they can get Lil Nas X to play HIM in the live action Powerpuff Girls series would be perfect. pic.twitter.com/aGRcM4W10F — Screw You Reviews (@McSincere4000) April 8, 2021

If they don’t get @LilNasX to play the sexy gender fluid devil in the Powerpuff girls reboot then what are we even doing it for??? — Emily (@EmilyHahahaha) April 3, 2021

They gonna cast Lil Nas X as Him in the new Powerpuff Girls or what? pic.twitter.com/7F7cNT8CHa — Mark Martinez (@MarkElDude) April 8, 2021

That's actually not a bad idea. Modernize him, have Lil Nas's character seem to be their new friend from school or something and then BOOOM, switch into HIM mode!



Becomes the second coming of HIM! Or, HIM re-incarnated, idk. pic.twitter.com/4r0COyrwqN — Hank (@Mercyhank) April 8, 2021

if lil nas x isnt casted as this mf in the new powerpuff girls show, i don’t want it pic.twitter.com/DODHxzqT5p — amanda (@whitewadewiIson) March 31, 2021

@LilNasX and Him from the Powerpuff Girls are the same person. There will be no discussion on this topic. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oseCTlKsLb — SLOTUS (@_Beccaboo_21) April 7, 2021

@LilNasX please be in the live action movie for Powerpuff Girls, THE WORLD NEEDS THIS pic.twitter.com/q7obDATSdb — EVEN STRONGER BOIOLA WITH BAZUCA (@PistolaGirl1) April 3, 2021

Yooo! Lil Nas X Has To Be Him In The PowerPuff Girls Show… That Character Fits Him To Well 😂 pic.twitter.com/lIXUjIIhON — 𝕲𝖆𝖜𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖘✨ (@xJonesyLove) April 1, 2021

@LilNasX has to play HIM in the powerpuff girls remake. Dude would absolutely kill it. — Jimothy Clark (@jclark3415) April 8, 2021

Look, all I'm saying is if they are making a live action Powerpuff Girls show and they DON'T cast @LilNasX as HIM then what's even the point? pic.twitter.com/sMdx1f2aMw — JB Entertainingness (@JackSquatJB) April 1, 2021

Omg yes lmao when he was on the pole all i thought of was this pic.twitter.com/kawFZZJQT9 — Mahogany Brown (@MahoganytheGrea) April 8, 2021

Keeping in mind the potential influence of Twitter on fan-casting, it remains to be seen if the CW's live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls decides to indulge in fan service by going the Lil Nas X route for HIM.