Fans want Lil Nas X to play HIM on the CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action adaptation 

Fans of Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, want the rapper to play the devious role of "HIM" in the CW's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls.
The three leads of the upcoming live-action television series Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, who play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup respectively, were spotted filming the show's pilot episode in Atalanta recently.
Apart from the aforementioned trio, "Scrubs" actor Donald Faison will play the ever-dependable Professor Utonium, while Nicolas Podany will join the cast as Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr, the son of iconic supervillain Mojo Jojo.
While the series seems to have zeroed in on most of its main characters, there is one name whose absence has been quite conspicuous, i.e, HIM aka "His Infernal Majesty."
Lil Nas X fans believe the American musician would be a perfect fit for the role of HIM, given his recent diabolical act in the chart-topping music video of Montero (Call Me By Your Name).
Fans demand the casting of Lil Nas X as HIM as Powerpuff Girls shoot gets underway
Over the last couple of years, the CW Network has been doing a stellar job at churning out popular TV shows.
Be it star attractions like "The Flash" and "Superman and Lois" or underrated gems such as "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "Nancy Drew," there is certainly no dearth of quality content when it comes to the CW.
Back in August 2020, the CW sent fans of The Powerpuff Girls into a tizzy after Warner Brothers and Greg Berlanti officially announced that a live-action adaptation was in the works.
According to reports, the narrative will portray Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup as "disillusioned twenty-somethings" who have become resentful in the aftermath of losing their childhood to fighting crime.
They will eventually be faced with the choice of reuniting against ominous foes, both new and old, as the world needs them more than ever.
With the central storyline of The Powerpuff Girls more or less chalked out, all fans want now is for the domineering and flamboyant demon, HIM, to feature in the show.
After his eye-grabbing turn as Satan in the Montero music video, who better than Lil Nas X to do justice to the role?
Here are some of the reactions online as fans petitioned for Lil Nas X to be cast as HIM in the Powerpuff Girls:
Keeping in mind the potential influence of Twitter on fan-casting, it remains to be seen if the CW's live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls decides to indulge in fan service by going the Lil Nas X route for HIM.