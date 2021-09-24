Where to watch “Blood & Water” Season 2? Release date, trailer, cast, and all about Netflix mystery series

One of Netflix’s most-anticipated series, Blood & Water, is here with its second season, and it is as good as the first season, which was an instant hit last year.

The South African series falls under the mystery/thriller genre and deals with the story of a teen girl who believes that her sister was not abducted as a child but is a high-school swimming student.

With exciting twists and turns, Blood & Water Season 1 is worth watching if readers have not seen it yet.

When and where to watch?

The second season of Blood & Water dropped on Netflix on Friday, September 24. As soon as the new episodes were released, fans were seen making plans on social media to binge-watch them this weekend.

NatalieTweets @nataliechats Blood and water season 2 is out :) another weekend at home with my laptop Blood and water season 2 is out :) another weekend at home with my laptop

Hilarie @Isstoomuchhey Anyways Blood and Water has graced us with season 2, excuse me while I binge☕ Anyways Blood and Water has graced us with season 2, excuse me while I binge☕

Eri Tsuki 🌙 @DecemberssOwn The question is should I watch Blood and Water season 2 now or wait some months so I can be closer to the next season 🧐 The question is should I watch Blood and Water season 2 now or wait some months so I can be closer to the next season 🧐

𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐯 @_BigSexy I hope they did not overthink Season 2 of Blood and Water, this is where most series’ come to die. I hope they did not overthink Season 2 of Blood and Water, this is where most series’ come to die.

The announcement of a new season was made in August, along with the poster.

Blood & Water Season 2 trailer

Created by Nosipho Dumisa, Blood & Water got 6.4/10 on IMDb and rave reviews from all quarters. Will Season 2 be able to impress as well? One will know soon.

According to the trailer, the new episodes will deal with the aftermath of the truth related to Puleng and Fikile’s childhood. Also, fans will get to see new romances blooming while old ones die a painful death.

Season 2 cast of Netflix series

Along with the storyline, the cast of Blood & Water is also pretty impressive. Their performances have touched millions of hearts, and now, they are back in the new season too.

The lead actors of this series are Ama Qamata (who plays Puleng) and Khosi Ngema (as Fikile), who portray the sisters in the show.

Other leading actors include Thabang Molaba (as KB), Arno Greef (Chris), Dillon Windvogel (Wade), Ryle de Morny (Chad), Cindy Mahlangu (Zama), Natasha Tahane (Wendy), Mekaila Mathys (Tahira), and Duane Williams (Mark).

Season 2 also welcomes some new cast members — Katishcka Chanderlal (Pauline), Greteli Fincham (Reece), and Alzavia Abrahams (Zayd).

The new faces were introduced on social media in February, with the caption:

“The cast of #BloodAndWater are back with some new friends to make our 2021 SO. MUCH. BETTER!”

Here’s what the official synopsis of Season 2 reads:

“As the search for answers intensifies, Puleng encourages Fiks to consider a complex truth while navigating a close-knit community of allies and enemies.”

While binge-watching Blood & Water this weekend, Netflix also brings a wonderful movie, the Melissa McCarthy-starrer, The Starling, released on the same day. It is worth putting on the watchlist along with Blood & Water.

Edited by Ravi Iyer