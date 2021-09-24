Where to watch The Starling? Release date, trailer, cast and all about the Netflix film 

An emotional feel-good movie, The Starling, is one of this month's most highly awaited flicks. With a stellar cast and a heart-touching story, this film is perfect for rom-com lovers, as it deals with a heartbroken couple who struggle separately to move on in their lives.

The official synopsis of The Starling reads:

“A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.”

When will The Starling release? Cast, trailer, and more

The upcoming Netflix movie will premiere on the OTT platform on Friday, September 24.

It was released in cinemas on September 17 and has also been screened at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, which was held between September 10 to 18.

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd lead the movie

Fans are eagerly waiting for The Starling mainly because of its two talented actors — Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd. They play a married couple in the flick.

Known for their on-screen comedy roles, the duo will be seen delivering emotional performances in the movie.

The Starling also features Kevin Kline as Larry Timothy, Olyphant as Travis Delp, Rosalind Chao as Fawn, Emily Tremaine as Alice, Scott MacArthur as Ralph, Elisabeth Rohm as Nancy Rothwelder and Veronica Falcón as Rosario Alvare, along with Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Kimberly Quinn and Jimmy O. Yang.

The Starling’s emotional trailer

Helmed by Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi, The Starling is penned by producer and writer Matt Harris.

The movie’s trailer shows that it is going to be an emotional journey for the viewers. In the clip, McCarthy’s character Lily suffers a loss, and stays home to deal with it, while her husband seeks professional help.

During her time at home, she gets attacked by a feisty bird, who later teaches Lily the meaning of life and love.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress wins hearts with her performance in the trailer.

Fans of rom-com movies will definitely love The Starling this September.

