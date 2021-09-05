5 Netflix original movies that won Oscars

The streaming giant Netflix received its first Oscar nomination in 2014 for best documentary feature for The Square. Netflix won its first Oscar in 2017 for the category of Best Documentary Short with The White Helmets.

In 2018, Netflix acquired Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, which garnered them three wins in 2019. The film won Best Foreign Language Film of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing (Alfonso Cuarón), and Best Achievement in Cinematography (Alfonso Cuarón). In the same year, Netflix turned production studio won the Best Documentary Short Subject for Period—end of Sentence.

At 2020's Academy Awards, Netflix beat out all studios and received a total of a whopping 24 nominations. Martin Scorcese's The Irishman received ten nominations, while Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story received six.

This year, Netflix received another 10 Oscar nods for David Fincher's Mank. According to What's On Netflix, this brings Netflix's total number of nominations (as of yet) to 90 over the span of 17 Academy Award-nominated films.

Netflix original movies that won Oscars

1) Roma (2018)

Roma is written, shot, and directed by Alfonso Cuarón (of 2013's Gravity fame). The movie takes place in 1970 and 1971. It explores the life of a domestic lady help in a middle-class family in Mexico City. The film also acts as a semi-biography of Cuarón's upbringing in the La Roma neighborhood.

Roma had over 250 wins in awards, which included three Oscars. The movie won Best Foreign Language Film of the Year, Best Director, and Best Picture Oscars at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The movie stars newcomer Yalitza Aparicio, who debuted as an actress in Roma.

2) Marriage Story (2019)

This movie is a drama written and directed by Noah Baumbach (of Mistress America fame). Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Laura Dern.

The film explores the fallout of the marriage of Charlie and Nicole Barber. Marriage Story was nominated for six categories in the 2020 Academy Awards, including the Best Picture Oscar. The movie won one Oscar for Best Supporting Actress owing to Laura Dern, who portrayed Nora Fanshaw.

3) Mank (2020)

Mank is a comedy-drama directed by David Fincher (of Gone Girl and Fight Club fame). It explores the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz while he wrote Citizen Kane (1941). Mank also dips into the development of the classic film.

The movie stars Gary Oldman in the role of Mankiewicz, while Amanda Seyfried portrays Marion Davies, and Lily Collins plays Rita Alexander.

Mank has won 55 awards, including two Oscars for Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

4) Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)

The movie is a music drama based on August Wilson's 1982 play of the same title. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a biopic of American Blues singer Gertrude "Ma" Rainey. She was dubbed "Mother of the Blues" and actively worked during the early 1900s.

The film explores Ma Rainey (portrayed by Oscar-winner Viola Davis) and her band at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom also stars the late Chadwick Boseman (as Levee), posthumously nominated for Best Actor in a leading role Oscar. Viola Davis was also nominated for Best Actress in a leading role.

The film won two Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design.

5) Two Distant Strangers (2020)

This is an American Sci-Fi short film directed by Travon FreeMartin and Desmond Roe. FreeMartin also wrote Two Distant Strangers.

According to the official IMDB synopsis, the film deals with,

"A man trying to get home to his dog gets stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive a deadly run-in with a cop."

Two Distant Strangers won Best Live Action Short Film at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Netflix's Academy Awards repertoire also includes several documentaries like American Factory (2020), Period. End of Sentence (2019), Icarus (2018), and The White Helmets (2017).

