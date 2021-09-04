When will Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 release? From Tokyo's death to aftermath, all you need to know about Netflix's crime-drama

Money Heist Season 5: Spoilers ahead

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 ended with a sense of disbelief, angst and a lot of tears. Bidding goodbye to Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) was gut-wrenching, but truth be told there couldn't have been a better way to conclude a compelling character arc like hers.

In true Money Heist fashion, the first volume of the final season ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans with a gazillion questions, most of which will hopefully be answered when the concluding episodes premiere.

When will Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 premiere?

The second volume will premiere on 3 December 2021. Money Heist is a perfect example of breakout success. Ahead of the premiere, Corbero told Vogue that the cast had only shot for two seasons and released it on national television. Little did they know that it would be picked up by Netflix and go on to become a global success.

Fans want it to continue but executive producer-director Alex Pina believes it is best that they leave sooner.

He told The Indian Express:

"We’ve made over 2,000 minutes of fiction with two heists. I think we’ve exhausted some of the characters’ emotional arcs and their arcs of transformation. We’ve told a lot and I think it’s a good time to stop."

Did Tokyo really die?

Tokyo's death has left viewers shaken. Enraged, some fans took to social media to raise concerns about what's coming next. Of the million doubts, one common one was: How can a narrator be killed off? Which led to rumors that maybe Tokyo isn't dead and the makers could bring her back in the final volume.

One fan tweeted:

#MoneyHeist needs to explain how Tokyo died, she is the narrator of the story it's self, I mean she is the one telling us the Money heist story; Hence I don't want to believe she died. Are you gonna change the narrative? Bring her back to life? Take us back in time?

Another posted:

I just saw a spoiler that Tokyo dies and I’m angry because I haven’t seen the season yet but if it’s true I’m just sad because she’s my favorite and besides that she’s the narrator so how #MoneyHeist

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sabine Algur