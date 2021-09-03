Did Ursula Corbero and Miguel Herran date? A look at who Money Heist stars are in a relationship with 

Money Heist's Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and Rio (Miguel Herran) love story is for the ages. Money Heist would have been a paler version of itself without their scorching chemistry. Ideally, for an onscreen pair, the actors would have to have some sort of connection going on in real life.

When Rio and Tokyo's story first played out on the show, fans wished they had dated for real. Instead, Corbero and Herran forged a great friendship, the kind that would last a lifetime.

In a heartwarming note, Herran wrote:

"De mayor quiero ser tan valiente como tú, amigo mío," which translates to: "When I grow up, I want to be as brave as you, my friend."

Who is Money Heist star Corbero dating?

Corbero is dating Argentine actor Chino Darin. The couple first met on the set of TV series La Embajada (The Embassy) and have been together since 2016.

Speaking to Woman Madame Figaro, the couple shared how their relationship has grown from strength to strength while listing out the attributes they appreciate in each other.

"It has been an incredible discovery! He has an amazing energy and he is very funny, noble, well ... he is always in a good mood and amuses you with his jokes and comments.”

Is Herran dating anyone?

Unlike her peers from Money Heist, Herran likes to keep things simple and private. Despite best efforts, however, he was linked to Spanish actress Sandra Escacena, who is known for her role in Veronica.

What fueled the fire was Herran's Instagram post with her, for which he had written something to this effect:

“It is very difficult without her."

What to expect from Money Heist Season 5?

Now that Corbero and Herran's off-screen relationship details are out of the way, here's all about the show they are a part of.

Money Heist Season 5 is underway and has been well received by fans online so far. The second volume will premiere on Netflix on 3 December 2021 and hopefully address the cliffhanger volume I ended with.

For Money Heist's final season, Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) and Enrique Arce (Arturo Roman) will be back.

Edited by Sabine Algur