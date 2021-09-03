Money Heist Season 5: Where to watch, spoilers, and all you need to know about Spanish crime-drama

The Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 drop is only a few hours away, and it would only be fair to say: "CANNOT WAIT." The first five episodes will pick up from where Season 4 ended and set the tone for the rest of the final season, expected to be drama-filled.

The Spanish crime drama will also address Nairobi's death, which seems to have dented the spirits of not just the professor's band of robbers but viewers as well. Will she return for the final season? Yes and no.

The only way Nairobi may return is through a dream sequence or perhaps a flashback scene. More on that in a bit.

Money Heist release date

Season five of the crime drama comes with two volumes, with the first one releasing on September 3, i.e., later today, followed by part 2 on December 3.

How to stream Money Heist

The iconic series will drop on Netflix. A monthly subscription of $8.99 should suffice.

Spoilers

The official synopsis for Money Heist reads:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

Money Heist showrunners

Executive producer Alex Pina previewed the final season in an interview with EW. He confirmed that the women would take center stage, which will form the basis for the rest of the season.

Addressing Nairobi's death, co-executive producer Jesus Colmenar said:

"Nairobi represented the heart of the gang in a way, and in this last season, [she] would have had a hard time fitting in because this is a season of direct confrontation. But her legacy is going to inspire the other characters."

For the finale, Silene Oliveira (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra), and Enrique Arce (Arturo Roman) will be back.

