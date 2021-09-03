How Much did Netflix pay for Seinfeld? All about the new deal, release date, episodes, and more

Seinfeld's acquisition was part of a deal between Sony Pictures and Netflix that materialized in 2019. On 1 September 2021, Netflix tweeted the official teaser for the sitcom's global arrival on the platform.

Arguably the best sitcom ever, Seinfeld's streaming rights have cost Netflix a fortune. Since the official acquisition, it has taken a little more than two years for the show to arrive on the platform.

All 180 episodes of Seinfeld hit Netflix on October 1 pic.twitter.com/H73RZvNUw9 — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

The article will reveal all details about Seinfeld's acquisition, streaming, release date, and more.

Seinfeld on Netflix: Million-dollar deal, streaming rights, release and more

When did the deal between Sony Pictures and Netflix happen?

The agreement between Sony and Netflix happened back in September 2019 (Image via Netflix)

As already mentioned, Sony and Netflix materialized the deal way back in 2019. Both companies announced the agreement on 16 September 2019, implying that the deal will come into effect from 2021.

How much did the Seinfeld streaming rights cost Netflix?

Netflix paid $500 million-plus for Seinfeld (Image via Netflix)

Netflix is known for having massive acquisition deals, and unsurprisingly, the rights of Seinfeld have cost more than $500 million. The deal is expected to last five years, starting in October 2021.

‘SEINFELD’ will release on Netflix on October 1.



When Netflix first acquired the streaming rights, it was said they spent more than $500M for the series. pic.twitter.com/vk5d5mARQm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 1, 2021

Is Seinfeld available on any other platform?

Seinfeld bid goodbye to fans on Hulu in June 2021 (Image via Netflix)

The popular sitcom was available on Hulu in the USA till June 2021. Other than that, streaming rights for Seinfeld have expired almost everywhere globally.

Hence, fans will have to wait for the show's arrival on Netflix.

When is Seinfeld launching on Netflix?

The sitcom is arriving on October 1, 2021 (Image via Netflix)

Seinfeld will arrive on Netflix on 1 October 2021, and will be available in 4K for the first time. Hence, fans will have to get a suitable subscription plan in their region to watch the show.

How many episodes does Seinfeld have?

Seinfeld: Episode count (Image via Netflix)

Seinfeld has a total of 180 episodes spanning its nine seasons. The sitcom had its original run from July 1989 to September 1997.

Seinfeld: Primary characters

Seinfeld: Primary cast and characters (Image via Sony)

The show featured stand-up comic Jerry Seinfeld, who played a fictional version of himself along with three other primary characters: George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

The comedy show also featured plenty of recurring characters and guest cast throughout its run. Jerry also co-created the show with American comedian, writer, and actor Larry David.

