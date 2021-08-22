Where to watch Only Murders In the Building? Release date, streaming details, episodes, and more

Only Murders In the Building is an upcoming Hulu series that is dropping at the end of August. The show will be a comedy blended with a murder mystery, starring Selena Gomez, Steven Martin and Martin Short.
Steven Martin is also the co-creator of Only Murders In the Building along with John Hoffman. The show is about three strangers who get fascinated by true crime and then co-incidentally come across one in their building.
This article will shed light on details like release date, streaming details, episodes, and more about the upcoming Only Murders In the Building.
Only Murders In the Building: Everything about the upcoming Hulu original
When will be Only Murders In the Building releasing?
Hulu's comedy series is premiering on the platform on August 31, 2021. Subscribers of the OTT platform will be able to watch the first three episodes of the series. The rest of them will premiere in the subsequent weeks.
Apart from Hulu in the USA, Only Murders In the Building will arrive on Disney+ internationally.
How to watch Only Murders In the Building?
Viewers who want to catch Only Murders In the Building can buy the ad-free subscription of Hulu at $5.99 per month. Disney+ subscribers, on the other hand, can check out the plans available in their respective countries.
In India, Only Murders In the Building is expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. However, nothing can be confirmed as there haven't been any announcements regarding the same.
How many episodes will Only Murders In the Building have?
The murder-mystery comedy will have a run of 10 episodes. Here's the whole schedule of Only Murders In the Building Season 1:
- Episode 1 - August 31
- Episode 2 - August 31
- Episode 3 - August 31
- Episode 4 - September 7
- Episode 5 - September 14
- Episode 6 - September 21
- Episode 7 - September 28
- Episode 8 - October 5
- Episode 9 - October 12
- Episode 10 - October 19
Only Murders In the Building: Cast and characters
The cast and characters of Only Murders In the Building are given below:
- Steve Martin as Charles
- Martin Short as Oliver
- Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora
- Aaron Dominguez as Oscar
- Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula
- Ryan Broussard as Will
The comedy series also stars Amy Ryan in an undisclosed role, while famous English musician and actor Sting will also be seen in a cameo appearance. On August 31, it will be interesting to see Only Murders In the Building pulling off a comic whodunnit.