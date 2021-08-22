Where to watch Only Murders In the Building? Release date, streaming details, episodes, and more

Only Murders In the Building is an upcoming Hulu series that is dropping at the end of August. The show will be a comedy blended with a murder mystery, starring Selena Gomez, Steven Martin and Martin Short.

Steven Martin is also the co-creator of Only Murders In the Building along with John Hoffman. The show is about three strangers who get fascinated by true crime and then co-incidentally come across one in their building.

This article will shed light on details like release date, streaming details, episodes, and more about the upcoming Only Murders In the Building.

Only Murders In the Building: Everything about the upcoming Hulu original

When will be Only Murders In the Building releasing?

Only Murders In the Building will premiere on August 31 (Image via Hulu)

Hulu's comedy series is premiering on the platform on August 31, 2021. Subscribers of the OTT platform will be able to watch the first three episodes of the series. The rest of them will premiere in the subsequent weeks.

Apart from Hulu in the USA, Only Murders In the Building will arrive on Disney+ internationally.

How to watch Only Murders In the Building?

The show will release on Disney+ globally (Image via Hulu)

Viewers who want to catch Only Murders In the Building can buy the ad-free subscription of Hulu at $5.99 per month. Disney+ subscribers, on the other hand, can check out the plans available in their respective countries.

In India, Only Murders In the Building is expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. However, nothing can be confirmed as there haven't been any announcements regarding the same.

How many episodes will Only Murders In the Building have?

The Hulu original will have 10 episodes (Image via Hulu)

The murder-mystery comedy will have a run of 10 episodes. Here's the whole schedule of Only Murders In the Building Season 1:

Episode 1 - August 31

August 31 Episode 2 - August 31

- August 31 Episode 3 - August 31

- August 31 Episode 4 - September 7

- September 7 Episode 5 - September 14

- September 14 Episode 6 - September 21

- September 21 Episode 7 - September 28

- September 28 Episode 8 - October 5

- October 5 Episode 9 - October 12

- October 12 Episode 10 - October 19

Only Murders In the Building: Cast and characters

Famous English musician and actor Sting appears as himself in the series (Image via Hulu)

The cast and characters of Only Murders In the Building are given below:

Steve Martin as Charles

Martin Short as Oliver

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar

Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula

Ryan Broussard as Will

The comedy series also stars Amy Ryan in an undisclosed role, while famous English musician and actor Sting will also be seen in a cameo appearance. On August 31, it will be interesting to see Only Murders In the Building pulling off a comic whodunnit.

Edited by R. Elahi