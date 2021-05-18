"Coming for her Emmy": Fans rejoice as Selena Gomez steals the show in "Only Murders in the Building" trailer

The first teaser for Hulu's upcoming comedy series "Only Murders In The Building" has finally dropped online amid extensive fanfare thanks to Selena Gomez.

The 28-year old popstar features alongside Hollywood veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu's latest offering, which looks like a perfect homage to the classic era of whodunits and crime novellas.

The 30-second teaser features shots of the lead trio as they find themselves embroiled at the heart of a riveting murder mystery.

Featuring three strangers played by Gomez, Martin and Short respectively, the series revolves around events that unfold after a grisly death occurs inside their Upper West Side apartment.

Early reactions to the dysfunctional trio have been extremely positive so far, with fans going gaga over Selena Gomez's alluring turn as Mabel Mora.

Twitter reacts to Only Murders in the Building trailer ft. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building will have ten episodes, airing exclusively on Hulu.

The series is set to premiere on August 31st, 2021 and will also star Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan. While Short and Martin are renowned industry veterans, Only Murders in the Building marks the return of Selena Gomez to television.

The popstar has racked up quite an impressive filmography so far, having starred in films such as the Hotel Transylvania series, A Rainy Day in New York and The Dead Don't Die, to name a few.

The official plot of the intriguing mystery series reads as follows:

"Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late."

Given its riveting premise and stellar cast, Twitter was soon buzzing with a slew of reactions, most of which celebrated the return of Selena Gomez to acting.

With a generous dose of crime and comedy, Only Murders in the Building will arrive amid extensive fanfare in its quest to fix the binge-watching needs of several fans across the globe.