Karl Jacobs wants to play Minecraft with Selena Gomez

Karl Jacobs - the king of Twitter replies - is back at it again with responding to a tweet by pop star Selena Gomez.
Jacobs, a 22-year old Minecraft star, has developed a reputation over the years for commenting on various celebrities' tweets across the world.
From Harry Styles to Ariana Grande, Jacobs is known to slide in every celebrity's comment section. His recent target was Gomez, who was promoting her new single, "Baila Conmigo."
Jacobs came up with a smooth response, as he made a subtle attempt at persuading her to play Minecraft with him.
From labelling it a "great song" to casually slipping in a Minecraft game request, Jacobs ended up leaving fans impressed with his suaveness.
Jacobs' attempt was more hilarious because his alternate account replied to the main's tweet and endorsed it:
In light of his recent interaction with Gomez, Twitter was abuzz with reactions as fans began to push for this collab to happen.
Karl Jacobs x Selena Gomez attracts attention online
Jacobs has garnered a massive fan following as one of the most popular members of the Dream SMP.
Apart from his Minecraft play, he is also known for his camaraderie and exchanges with fellow YouTubers Dream, Quackity, Sapnap, and more.
However, his USP lies in his ability to ratio celebrities with his comments, a feat which invited several reactions recently:
With his recent reply to Gomez gained significant traction online, fans will now be looking forward to this dream collab.
While most of Jacobs' comments are made in jest, it would certainly be interesting to see his reaction if Gomez took up the offer, as seen in the case of Joe Gatto recently.
Published 03 Feb 2021, 16:44 IST