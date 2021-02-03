Karl Jacobs wants to play Minecraft with Selena Gomez

Karl Jacobs - the king of Twitter replies - is back at it again with responding to a tweet by pop star Selena Gomez.

Jacobs, a 22-year old Minecraft star, has developed a reputation over the years for commenting on various celebrities' tweets across the world.

From Harry Styles to Ariana Grande, Jacobs is known to slide in every celebrity's comment section. His recent target was Gomez, who was promoting her new single, "Baila Conmigo."

Jacobs came up with a smooth response, as he made a subtle attempt at persuading her to play Minecraft with him.

ok, I will Selena Gomez, especially because it seems like itd be a great song to play while playing Minecraft. We should do that together sometime! — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 2, 2021

From labelling it a "great song" to casually slipping in a Minecraft game request, Jacobs ended up leaving fans impressed with his suaveness.

Jacobs' attempt was more hilarious because his alternate account replied to the main's tweet and endorsed it:

this is a good idea! Selena and Karl should so play together! — karl too (@honkkarl) February 2, 2021

In light of his recent interaction with Gomez, Twitter was abuzz with reactions as fans began to push for this collab to happen.

Advertisement

Karl Jacobs x Selena Gomez attracts attention online

Jacobs has garnered a massive fan following as one of the most popular members of the Dream SMP.

Apart from his Minecraft play, he is also known for his camaraderie and exchanges with fellow YouTubers Dream, Quackity, Sapnap, and more.

However, his USP lies in his ability to ratio celebrities with his comments, a feat which invited several reactions recently:

THE BEST WOMAN U COULDVE PICKED LETS GO — del (@sapnaqs) February 2, 2021

First Louis then Harry and now Selena? — Rxndombxy (@Rxndombxy1) February 2, 2021

wow so smooth karl! 👍 — vanessa (@typicalxvanessa) February 2, 2021

karl you're the smoothest mf — 👯‍♀️ (@HeresthatE) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

YES PLAY ON YOUR STREAM, IT WILL BE SO COOL — Jão 🌺 (@JaoGomezz) February 2, 2021

i- 👀

is the Karl jacobs tryna slide into Miss Gomez's dms?😳😂

lol

We love ✨selena✨ on this side of the tracks!

my fav female artist❤ — RooLee (@xRooLeex) February 2, 2021

I’m waiting for the day that Ariana or Selena finally respond and play mc with Karl jacobs. I really hope it actually comes — quackity is insanely handsome (@kcthepug) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

.@KarlJacobs_ Play it on your steam!!! Dare you to play only Selena Gomez music on one of your streams 😉 https://t.co/lGTNW0MMXw — Selena Gomez News🍊 (@SGomezNewsCOMs) February 3, 2021

Yaaass king! Living for this interaction and hoping for a minecraft session together 💃🙏pic.twitter.com/vh7WU4SkHM — Marie Crave 💃 (@PopCraive) February 3, 2021

Karl you should just play minecraft with the entire universe and world peace would actually be a thing — ♡April♡ | RANBOO 1 MIL ! (@RANB00L0VE) February 2, 2021

With his recent reply to Gomez gained significant traction online, fans will now be looking forward to this dream collab.

Advertisement

While most of Jacobs' comments are made in jest, it would certainly be interesting to see his reaction if Gomez took up the offer, as seen in the case of Joe Gatto recently.