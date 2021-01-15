Joe Gatto replies to Karl Jacobs' request to play Minecraft, sends fans into a frenzy

Karl Jacobs is currently trending on Twitter after his exchange with famous comedian Joe Gatto, of Impractical Jokers fame, went viral.

The YouTuber is hugely active on Twitter and often comments on the posts of various celebrities and internet personalities.

It so happened that his recent comment on Joe Gatto's post not only succeeded in getting the comedian's attention but also received a shout out of its own:

Thanks for thinking so Karl. Game recognizes game. https://t.co/q2KnA6iEVr — Joe Gatto (@Joe_Gatto) January 15, 2021

This exchange has resulted in an avalanche of reactions online, as excited fans began trending the hashtag #PlayMinecraftWithKarl, urging Joe Gatto to join Karl Jacobs in a dream crossover.

The former's response came as a surprise to the Minecraft star himself, who has begun gathering support from personalities such as Alexis "Quackity" Alex and Corinna Kopf:

please play minecraft with me Joe Gatto — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 15, 2021

THANK YOU SO MUCH CORINNA KOPF — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 15, 2021

Karl Jacobs also replied to Joe Gatto's shoutout by confessing his admiration for the comedian, as he made one final shot at getting him to play Minecraft with him:

Hi Joe Gatto this is a big day I am a big fan of Impractical Jokers and your Tik Tok page we should absolutely play Minecraft sometime — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 15, 2021

With their recent interaction taking the Twitter trending page by storm, fans have already begun formally petitioning a dream Minecraft crossover between the two.

Joe Gatto x Karl Jacobs takes over Twitter as fans demand a Minecraft crossover

Joe Gatto is one of the most recognizable faces in the comedy circuit today, having amassed a global fan following with the success of his hugely popular series, "Impractical Jokers."

Along with other cast members Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn, he is also a part of the comedy troupe, The Tenderloins.

Today, he boasts millions of followers across social media, several of whom also happen to be Minecraft fans. This is what makes his recent exchange with Karl Jacobs all the more exciting. With all that has been happening, a crossover very much seems on the cards.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to the Karl Jacobs x Joe Gatto's recent Twitter exchange:

if joe gatto were to play minecraft with karl, it would be ICONIC. imagine the stream, I would sob @KarlJacobs_ @Joe_Gatto — ~ryley (@HONKRYLEY) January 15, 2021

THE COLLAB WE DIDNT KNKW WE NEEDED — natalia (@plsgivemeahug1) January 15, 2021

play minecraft with karl jacobs it’s very important. VOUCH — miah (@m1ssirrelevant) January 15, 2021

#PLAYMINECRAFTWITHKARL Please do it @Joe_Gatto I love impractical jokers and Minecraft and I also enjoy Karls streams! — Trashpanda (@2Trash_Panda2) January 15, 2021

PLAY MINECRAFT WITH KARL pic.twitter.com/TEAzg7JWQ3 — brooke ♡ (@sleepyswipnip) January 15, 2021

me when this collab happens pic.twitter.com/j0HpRAvtIi — chloe (@chlovelle_) January 15, 2021

As the "Play Minecraft with Karl Jacobs" hashtag continues to run amok online, it looks like the 22-year-old's ability to win over fans regularly remains gloriously intact.

One of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers today, Karl Jacobs has been grabbing headlines of late, be it via commenting on Ariana Grande's posts or wanting a BTS sweater.

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, fans will eagerly be looking forward to a Joe Gatto x Karl Jacobs special Minecraft stream.