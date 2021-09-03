Money Heist Season 5 leaked video sends fan into a frenzy: 'It is epic'

Money Heist Season 5 will begin at lightning speed. There's no time to waste as robbers must prepare for an epic showdown with the cops. Will they succeed?

Awkwardly, fans seem to be siding with the criminals. In this case, viewing the latter as anti-heroes whose moralities are changing by the second. Money Heist went for a mid-season break, leaving viewers with burning questions.

First 15 minutes of Money Heist Season 5 leaked?

The readers almost got the answers earlier than expected. Ahead of the Money Heist premiere, a now-unavailable link containing the first 15 minutes of the first episode was circulated across social media platforms.

A group of users took to Reddit to discuss episode 1 as already looking "savage" and that they can't wait for the new season to drop.

One of the users commented:

"It was so epic, just the first 15 minutes."

Funnily enough, Money Heist's leaked video saga appears familiar to the kind Spider-Man: No Way Home experienced. Is this a tried-and-tested publicity tactic?

Bosses at Marvel dropped the trailer soon after fans went into a frenzy following a "trailer leak." Akin to that, the first 15 minutes of Money Heist is up on the show's official YouTube channel a day after fans tried to figure out what the leaked video meant for the narrative.

The description reads:

"Welcome to the Resistance! Discover the first 15 minutes of Money Heist, Part 5, Volume 1. Don't worry if you forgot how Part 4 ended: the first 2 minutes will show you a recap and get you up to speed for the new season. Enjoy."

All you need to know about Money Heist Season 5

Money Heist season 5 part 2 will premiere on Netflix on 3 December 2021. Readers can be sure of high-octane action and some drama as the female characters are set to take centerstage this time around.

In a virtual set visit, showrunner and executive producer Alex Pina said:

"I think we have always worked equally well with women and men. In that sense, we remain committed to giving women a leading role, as at other times, men also have a leading role. I don’t think it is more or less: it remains the same."

Silene Oliveira (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra), and Enrique Arce (Arturo Roman) will be back for the show's final season.

