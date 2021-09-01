Afterlife of the Party cast: Meet Victoria Justice, Adam Garcia, and others from Netflix film

Afterlife of the Party is the latest addition to Netflix's catalog of original comedy films. The upcoming movie is a supernatural comedy starring Nickelodeon's Victorious star Victoria Justice.

The movie is slated to release on September 2 on Netflix and has a runtime of 1 hour 49 minutes. Its production began in October last year when the streaming giant announced that Afterlife of the Party would be starring Victoria Justice and Midori Francis (of Dash & Lily fame).

According to Variety Insight, the film flipped the script of these comedies and shot the movie in locations like Cape Town (South Africa) instead of American cities like LA, New York, or Las Vegas.

Who are the cast members of the Afterlife of the Party?

The film stars Victoria Justice, best known for portraying Tori Vega on hit teen-comedy Victorious. The 28-year old plays a carefree socialite named Cassie and will be accompanied by Midori Francis, who portrays Cassie's best friend, Lisa.

Other supporting cast members include Robyn Scott (who plays Cassie's "temporary guardian angel" Val), Adam Garcia (as Howie), Gloria Garcia (Sofia), Spencer Sutherland, Timothy Renouf, and Kiroshan Naidoo, amongst others.

Synopsis

AFTERLIFE OF THE PARTY

(On Netflix September 2) pic.twitter.com/YpoUsajlMp — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 31, 2021

The official synopsis of the film labels Cassie a "social butterfly." The young socialite wants to celebrate her birthday week by partying. However, she dies in her bathroom by accident. Now, she will have five days to "right her wrongs" for friends and family.

Cassie going to heaven or hell will be dependent on how she handles the afterlife on Earth and finishes her business. Meanwhile, she is joined by Val (her guardian angel of sorts) and Lisa in this "spiritual (pun-intended)" journey.

While Afterlife of the Party is primarily a comedy, it also delves into dramatic moments, as showcased in the trailer. Furthermore, the movie is expected to have an ending that leaves room for future sequels.

It is directed by Stephen Herek (known for directing MacGyver TV series). The film is written by Carrie Freedle, based on a book of the same name by the author, Marlene Perez.

