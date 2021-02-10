Karl Jacobs gets a response from Victoria Justice and fans can't get enough of it

Karl Jacobs received a tweet back from Victoria Justice, allowing Karl to invite the star to a Minecraft game.
Victoria Justice mentioned wine in a tweet she posted promoting her music. Karl Jacobs saw an opportunity and told her that he drank Dr. Pepper. Karl is well known to use the smallest detail in others' tweets to find relatability and humor.
Victoria responded that it was nice to meet Karl. She asked him how he was and told him that she loved Dr. Pepper. Her questions to Karl left things open for a conversation and Karl Jacobs' fans love it when he talks to celebrities.
Karl sent a tweet back stating that he had already finished his Dr. Pepper. He then moved back to his regular intent when tweeting to celebrities, as he brought up Minecraft. Karl told Victoria Justice that he could teach her how to play while they shared some Dr. Pepper.
The best part of the situation was that Karl Jacobs used his secondary Twitter account to ask his fans to help him. This actually worked, because the last tweet to Victoria Justice and the secondary account's tweet both had more comments than the original tweets combined.
Karl received an outpour of support from Twitter as his tweets blew up with responses. Many of the comments were vouching for Karl and showing off Dr. Pepper pictures.
Some comments were praising Karl's good nature.
What remained consistent was that fans really wanted Victoria Justice to respond to Karl. There is still no clarity as to when the two will play Minecraft, but it is clear that this is one of Karl's best attempts to gain contacts.
Karl Jacobs could easily help Victoria promote her brand
Victoria Justice is a former Disney star and celebrity in her own right. She does not need to do much to get a message out. That does not mean it would not be in her best interest to do more to promote her music. Just look at the comments from their conversation, versus the original post.
The attention to her post arguably quadrupled from her interaction with Karl. Karl has an active fanbase who go out of their ay to help him reach success. Victoria Justice could easily benefit from working with a streamer like Karl.
