Karl Jacobs slides into Corinna Kopf's DMs, leaves her impressed 

Karl Jacobs and Corrina Kopf's relationship seems to have taken another turn. Jacobs' recent message on sports seemed to have made an impression on Corinna Kopf, even if it was only a joke.

Karl Jacobs was holding a baseball bat and mitt in front of a screen projecting the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is a football event. Jacobs was clearly joking despite the "I love sports" caption.

fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/dlu7eYYtx8 — jayden is… i dont know but new layout (@chuckIesandwch) February 8, 2021

This is funny, mostly because he does not look like a sports enthusiast. Karl Jacobs then sent Corinna Kopf a message about his tweet and asked her if she was impressed.

She replied that she was impressed.

Karl Jacobs fans love his humor and were also clearly impressed. They sent out tweets in praise of him.

next * oooppppss :( — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) February 8, 2021

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the day that Karl Jacobs confirms his affections for Corinna Kopf. Corinna Kopf recently stated that Karl Jacobs has been ignoring her texts, possibly suggesting he may be playing hard to get.

no show them now expose him you legend — ayup | annie ☻ (@chrysalismrw) February 8, 2021

tell him to stop playing 🙄 when r yall playing minecraft — apple jax (@dreamapoIogist_) February 8, 2021

One of the funny consequences of this strange relationship are the responses from Corinna Kopf's fans. They keep their hopes up and get crushed whenever Karl Jacobs comes around.

Corinna deserves someone like me pic.twitter.com/jea4HswxWf — naia (@naiaisdumb) February 8, 2021

Back off shes mine — Mystak #BBGRC (@Mystak_) February 8, 2021

Hopefully, the two will break the tension soon and come to some understanding.

Karl Jacobs plays on the idea that gamers don't know about sports

It is an ongoing joke that gamers don't know much about sports. This is a myth. Gaming is far more inclusive than it used to be and Karl Jacobs was making an attempt to bridge the gap.

karl who’s playing in the superbowl — sav! (@quackksav) February 8, 2021

omg dream and sapnap have it projected on the wall☺️ — kam (@honkkam) February 8, 2021

Today, many popular video games are sports games, such as Madden, NBA 2K, and FIFA.

karl what is this. what is this pic.twitter.com/nIjV6cHzPT — toph ?? | misses techno (@tophwastaken) February 8, 2021

LETS GOOO ⚽️🏀🏈⚾️🥎🎾🏐🏉🥏🎱🪀🏓🏸🏒🏑 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 8, 2021

It looks like Karl Jacobs' effort to win Corrina Kopf's affections has worked out and it's great that he did it in his own quirky way.

