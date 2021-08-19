Who has Scarlett Johansson been married to? "Black Widow" star welcomes baby boy with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson has recently been in the news for suing Disney regarding her pay for her work In Black Widow (2021). The actress once again hit the news as she gave birth to a baby boy.

Johansson's husband, the SNL host, and cast-member, Colin Jost, confirmed the news on August 19 via an Instagram post. The post said the couple named the newborn "Cosmo."

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson secretly married in October 2020. The stars have been seen together since 2017.

Who has Scarlett Johansson been married to?

Scarlett Johansson (36) has been married three times:

1) Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson (Image via Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images)

The JoJo Rabbit star's first marriage was with Free Guy (2021) star Ryan Reynolds. The couple were first confirmed to be dating in April 2007. They affirmed their engagement in 2008 and got married on September 27, 2008. Johansson was 23 years old at the time, while Reynolds was 31.

The pair split in 2010, following which Reynolds married Gossip Girl star Blake Lively in September 2012. Reynolds has three children with Lively.

2) Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. (Image via: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson then married Romain Dauriac, a French journalist, in October 2015. They welcomed a baby girl, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in September 2015. The pair split in 2017 after Johansson filed for divorce. Rose is currently seven.

As per US Weekly:

"Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision. She felt like they didn't have much in common as far as lifestyle."

3) Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. (Image via: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Johansson was rumored to have been dating the SNL host since 2017. Jost confirmed the couple's relationship during an interview with ET at the Emmys. He said,

"She's [Scarlett] wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here."

The Stratton Island native further added:

"She's pretty cool... It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."

In May 2019, Johansson's publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the star had been engaged to Jost (now 39).

