Free Guy release date in India and Southeast Asia: Where to watch the Ryan Reynolds film, streaming details and more

Ryan Reynolds' upcoming feature, Free Guy, is all set for its US theatrical release in the second week of August. Along with the US, many other nations are also expecting the release of this sci-fi action comedy around the same time.

The release in India is doubtful because many states are still exercising restrictions due to the Covid-19 situation. However, the video game comedy feature is going to be released theatrically in various Asian countries.

This article will discuss Free Guy's theatrical and online release in Southeast Asia and India.

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy: Release date and other details for Southeast Asia and India

When is Free Guy Releasing in Southeast Asia and India?

Shawn Levy's Free Guy will be released in South Korea on August 11, 2021. On the other hand, the comedy feature will be released on August 12, 2021, in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia.

In Japan, viewers will be able to see Ryan Reynolds' film on August 13, 2021. However, Free Guy is not receiving a release in India in August, and it is quite likely that the movie may not arrive in Indian theaters at all.

Is Free Guy releasing online?

Disney has announced that the film will be released exclusively through theaters and will arrive online after a month and a half of the release. Since Free Guy is a 20th Century Studios project, it can arrive on either Hulu or Disney+.

However, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement.

Free Guy: Cast and Characters

In the movie, Ryan Reynolds plays the lead character, Guy, an NPC (Non-playable character) in a game. The movie revolves around the consequences of him coming to terms with his virtual existence. Apart from Reynolds, Jodie Comer is portraying the character of Millie, aka Molotov Girl.

Additionally, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery play Buddy, Mouser, and Keys, respectively, while Taika Waititi and Camille Kostek portray Antwan and Bombshell.

Since the plot of Free Guy is based on a video game, the movie will feature various cameo appearances from popular streamers and gamers like Jacksepticeye, LazarBeam, Ninja, DanTDM, and Pokimane.

