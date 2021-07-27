Where to watch Stillwater online? Release date, cast, plot, streaming details and all you need to know about Matt Damon's new movie 

One-time Oscar nominee for Best Director Tom McCarthy returned to the director's chair for Stillwater after his 2020 Disney+ comedy feature, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Stillwater is part of the crime drama genre and world premiered earlier this month at the Cannes Film Festival.

The expectations from Stillwater are also high as it will be the first serious project directed by McCarthy since 2015's Spotlight that won Best Picture at the Academy awards while also earning McCarthy his maiden Oscar for Best Screenplay. Stillwater also marks the return of Matt Damon as lead actor after Ford v Ferrari.

Tom McCarthy's Stillwater: Everything about the upcoming crime drama feature

When is Stillwater releasing?

Stillwater (Image via Focus Features)

Matt Damon's upcoming feature is set to be released globally this weekend on different dates in different nations. The schedule of Stillwater's release is as follows:

July 29 - Australia, New Zealand, and Russia

Australia, New Zealand, and Russia July 30 - Canada and the USA

Canada and the USA August 6 - Ireland and the UK

Ireland and the UK August 13 - Spain

Spain August 19 - Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands

Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands September 9 - Germany, Ukraine, and Italy

Germany, Ukraine, and Italy September 10 - Turkey

Turkey September 22 - France

Is Stillwater releasing online?

Stillwater is not releasing on any streaming platform like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime Video. Producers have opted for the traditional release option for Stillwater.

When will Stillwater start streaming?

Matt Doman's upcoming film will receive a theatre-only release (Image via Focus Features)

Although producers have opted out of the blended release option, the upcoming crime drama could arrive at online VOD stores like the Play Store, Amazon Prime, iTunes and more. However, this article can claim nothing about VOD availability with surety.

Stillwater: Cast and plot

Cast and characters

Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, and Tom McCarthy (L to R)/Image via @StillwaterMovie/Twitter

Stillwater stars Matt Damon as Bill Baker, the film's protagonist, while Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin portray Allison Baker and Virginie. The movie also features Lilou Siauvaud and Deanna Dunagan in the roles of Maya and Sharon. Other cast members include:

Ryan Music as Press Photographer

Robert Peters as Pastor

Kelly Bellucci as Lawyer

Moussa Maaskri as Dirosa

Lisandro Boccacci as Airport Supervisor

What to expect from Stillwater?

A still from the trailer (Image via Focus Features)

Stillwater has a pretty straightforward plot that involves a father-daughter relationship. In the movie, Bill Baker (Matt Damon), who belongs to Stillwater, Oklahoma, has to go on a journey to France to visit her estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) who is in prison.

Allison has been falsely accused of the murder of her partner and friend Lina. It now depends upon Bill to bail her out of prison by staying in France. The story of Stillwater depicts the struggles of a father who does everything to free her daughter from prison.

Since Matt has shown his acting prowess in films like The Departed, The Martian, Contagion, Jason Bourne and many more, it is justifiable to expect tremendously from this feature.

Edited by Ashish Yadav