Where to watch The Green Knight online? Release date, streaming details, rating, and all you need to know

David Lowery’s The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel, is dropping in the USA this weekend. The expectations from the fantasy adventure movie are sky-high, primarily due to the director’s previous work. David Lowery has directed some highly admirable films like Pete’s Dragon, A Ghost Story and The Old Man & the Gun.
The Green Knight is a medieval era epic fantasy inspired by the poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” Apart from Dev Patel, the movie also features The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fame Erin Kellyman (Karli Morgenthau) in a secondary role.
The Green Knight: Everything about the upcoming epic fantasy feature
When is The Green Knight releasing?
David Lowery's directed feature is being released across the world on upcoming dates:
- July 29: Germany
- July 30: Canada, Poland, and The USA
- August 5: South Korea, Netherlands
- August 6: Turkey
- August 12: Ukraine
- August 13: Sweden
- August 19: Denmark, Slovakia, and Saudi Arabia
- August 26: Russia
- August 27: Finland
- September 9: Portugal
Following Covid's concerns, the updated release dates for Ireland and the UK have not been revealed yet, but the movie will most likely arrive later this year.
Is The Green Knight releasing online?
Sadly, no major OTT Platform like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Amazon Prime video has been taken on board by the producers for online release. The Green Knight is having a traditional theatrical release. Viewers, however, can expect the movie’s availability on home media and streaming platforms at least a month and a half after its theatrical release.
The Green Knight: Cast and what to expect?
Cast and characters
- Dev Patel as Sir Gawain
- Alicia Vikander as Lady / Esel
- Joel Edgerton as Lord
- Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere
- Barry Keoghan as Scavenger
- Sarita Choudhury as Mother / Morgan Le Fay
- Erin Kellyman as Winfred
- Sean Harris as King Arthur
- Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight
What to expect from The Green Knight?
As already mentioned, The Green Knight is based on the 14th century chivalric romance “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” The movie will feature Dev Patel as King Arthur’s nephew Sir Gawain, who will come to loggerheads with the Green Knight, played by Ralph Ineson.
The Green Knight has received an R rating which implies that the epic fantasy project will feature tons of blood, violence and some graphic scenes, including nudity. Hence, The Green Knight is meant for a mature audience.
The movie is expected to feature a plethora of medieval fantasy scenes that viewers above 17 can watch in their nearby theaters. It will be interesting to see if David Lowery can enact another masterpiece, or if the movie will get panned.
