Where to watch The Green Knight online? Release date, streaming details, rating, and all you need to know

David Lowery’s The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel, is dropping in the USA this weekend. The expectations from the fantasy adventure movie are sky-high, primarily due to the director’s previous work. David Lowery has directed some highly admirable films like Pete’s Dragon, A Ghost Story and The Old Man & the Gun.

The Green Knight is a medieval era epic fantasy inspired by the poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” Apart from Dev Patel, the movie also features The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fame Erin Kellyman (Karli Morgenthau) in a secondary role.

The Green Knight: Everything about the upcoming epic fantasy feature

When is The Green Knight releasing?

The Green Knight release dates (Image via A24)

David Lowery's directed feature is being released across the world on upcoming dates:

July 29: Germany

July 30: Canada, Poland, and The USA

August 5: South Korea, Netherlands

August 6: Turkey

August 12: Ukraine

August 13: Sweden

August 19: Denmark, Slovakia, and Saudi Arabia

August 26: Russia

August 27: Finland

September 9: Portugal

Following Covid's concerns, the updated release dates for Ireland and the UK have not been revealed yet, but the movie will most likely arrive later this year.

Is The Green Knight releasing online?

The epic fantasy movie is not not getting an online release (Image via A24)

Sadly, no major OTT Platform like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Amazon Prime video has been taken on board by the producers for online release. The Green Knight is having a traditional theatrical release. Viewers, however, can expect the movie’s availability on home media and streaming platforms at least a month and a half after its theatrical release.

The Green Knight: Cast and what to expect?

Cast and characters

The cast and characters (Image via @TheGreenKnight/Twitter)

Dev Patel as Sir Gawain

Alicia Vikander as Lady / Esel

Joel Edgerton as Lord

Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere

Barry Keoghan as Scavenger

Sarita Choudhury as Mother / Morgan Le Fay

Erin Kellyman as Winfred

Sean Harris as King Arthur

Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight

What to expect from The Green Knight?

What to expect? (Image via A24)

As already mentioned, The Green Knight is based on the 14th century chivalric romance “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” The movie will feature Dev Patel as King Arthur’s nephew Sir Gawain, who will come to loggerheads with the Green Knight, played by Ralph Ineson.

The Green Knight has received an R rating which implies that the epic fantasy project will feature tons of blood, violence and some graphic scenes, including nudity. Hence, The Green Knight is meant for a mature audience.

The movie is expected to feature a plethora of medieval fantasy scenes that viewers above 17 can watch in their nearby theaters. It will be interesting to see if David Lowery can enact another masterpiece, or if the movie will get panned.

