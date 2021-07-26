5 best mind-bending movies on Netflix

Many movies and shows on Netflix have the potential to keep viewers awake at night. It's not the horror they possess, but the twisted storylines and mind-boggling endings that ingrain inside the viewers' brains.

Fans can check out a plethora of such mind-bending films on Netflix like Arrival, The Prestige, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Invitation and many other cinematic masterpieces.

What are the best mind-bending movies on Netflix in recent times?

5) Fractured

Fractured (Image via Netflix)

Fractured changes its narrative at times, featuring murder, abduction, escape, more twists and a final revelation. This American psychological thriller has some issues but is still worth watching.

Fractured doesn't leave one's brain quickly and is sure to wake the fans at night.

4) The Perfection

The Perfection (Image via Netflix)

This American psychological horror starring "Get Out" fame Allison Williams is a tale of jealousy and insecurity turned violent. An old student got insecure with the new one and went on to torture her. Things take sharp turns, and she becomes a victim herself.

The Perfection doesn't stop here and keeps the twists coming in with an epic end to the tale that indeed serves as a great pay-off to the mind-boggling thriller.

3) I'm Thinking of Ending Things

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Image via Netflix)

The name of this movie can make viewers confuse it with a teenage romcom. However, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is the polar opposite of a rom-com. This psychological thriller is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Iain Reid.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a twisted tale of heartbreak and hallucinations that doesn't leave one's mind.

2) Annihilation

Annihilation (Image via Netflix)

Annihilation was a 2018 British-American sci-fi horror that was released in blended mode. Receiving a direct release on Netflix, Annihilation was critically admired all over the globe due to its breathtaking premise.

Although the movie's plot features an old storyline of a secret government mission going wrong, Annihilation twists the tale in a mind-bending way to provide a heavy pay-off. The movie's ending indeed excites and confuses viewers at the same time.

Annihilation is currently available on Hulu in the USA and on Netflix elsewhere.

1) The Call

The Call (Image via Netflix)

Imagine being on a call with someone from 20 years earlier. This South Korean mind-bending film adapts a similar storyline featuring a girl receiving a call from the past. Things seem pretty normal initially but start getting weirder and scarier as the story moves forward.

The movie's ending seems lackluster compared to the mind-boggling plot. However, The Call's makers outsmart the audience by featuring another scene in the mid-credits that reignites the horror and thrill.

