5 Netflix psychological thrillers of 2021 to be watched

Netflix has a wide genre of movies and TV series for all its viewers. With new shows added on to the OTT streaming platform every day, Netflix boasts of a plethora of options for its audience to watch.

Psychological thrillers is one of the most sought-after genres in the world of entertainment. Starting with classics like Zodiac and Shutter Island from acclaimed directors, Netflix is now adding on to more recent releases from the genre.

Here is a list of our top 5 picks of 2021 from Netflix's wide range of psychological thrillers for all fans of the genre.

1) Oxygen

This French survival psychological thriller is very relevant to the pandemic times. The story follows Liz Hansen, who wakes up from deep hypnosis in a cryogenic chamber reminiscent of a coffin.

But she has no memory of how she got there except for some disoriented flashbacks. Add to that the AI voice of an operating system continuously reminding her of her dwindling oxygen supply. It is vital for her to stay composed to piece together her fragmented memories.

Will she make it out alive? The claustrophobia and anxiety is a direct analogy to the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Alexandre Aja, an intelligent and effective storyteller known for the classic horror The Hills Have Eyes, Oxygen is a must-watch for all psychological thriller fans.

2) I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Coming from Charlie Kaufman, director of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, this movie is a psychological thriller that builds up the suspense gradually until it spills over in the end.

The movie is adapted from Iain Reid’s acclaimed novel of the same name. The story follows a woman visiting her boyfriend’s parents on a secluded farm. As the journey unfolded, she began to question everything she thought she knew about him and herself. The ominous atmosphere created by the snowy evening builds on the panic as the viewer keeps questioning and trying to make sense of what is unfolding on the screen.

The surrealist plot and the nightmarish settings make the film the perfect psychological thriller that will have the audience questioning the intent of the film long after the credits have rolled.

3) Red Dot

Written by Alain Darborg and Per Dickson, Red Dot is the story of Nadja and David, a married couple who take a hiking trip. The romantic gateway to the snowy mountains turns into a survival fest once the red dot appears.

This movie is one of the best horror-thriller movies on Netflix, especially for fans of the survival genre. Red Dot is a disturbing and vicious movie that is sure to leave the viewers on the edge of their seat.

4) The Woman in the Window

The Woman in the Window is about Anna Fox, a child psychologist who suffers from agoraphobia and gets involved in a criminal case. Anna is obsessed with observing the perfect family who move into the neighborhood.

However, this eventually leads to a series of events that turn her life upside down. Based on A. J. Finn’s novel, and adapted for the screen by Tracy Letts, the film deserves the attention of all psychological thriller lovers out there.

5) Things Heard And Seen

Things Heard and Seen is a psychological thriller that follows the life of a couple who moves to upstate New York for the wife's new job. But the house they pick has an eerie feel to it and everyone is aware of it.

Strange smells and occasional sightings keep occurring and in the midst of this the couple grow distant until one of them is brutally murdered. Based on Elizabeth Brundage’s 2016 novel, All Things Cease To Appear, this Netflix film will undoubtedly send chills down your spine.

What is your favorite psychological thriller on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.

