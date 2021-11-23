What's coming to Netflix in December 2021? Complete list of movies, TV and new releases

Netflix has remained the juggernaut of entertainment due to its ever-expanding list of projects. The OTT platform adds numerous shows and movies to its library every month through acquisitions or new productions. The content of these projects also varies with genres, languages, popularity, critical acclaim, and more.

November has already welcomed the arrival of productions like Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Harder They Fall, Narcos: Mexico (Season 3), and many more. There are plenty of series and films that are yet to arrive on Netflix this month. Moreover, the OTT platform has also acquired a plethora of content around the globe.

Netflix: Upcoming shows and movies in December 2021

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 5

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Image via Netflix)

The fifth season of the famous Anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is arriving on December 1, 2021. Fans can catch the renowned show based on the Japanese manga series of the same name exclusively on Netflix along with the previous four seasons here.

Lost in Space Final Season

Lost in Space (Image via Netflix)

In 2018, Netflix rebooted the 1965 sci-fi show Lost in Space, which received plenty of praises and accolades for various reasons. On December 1, the show’s final season will drop on Netflix.

Meanwhile, users can check out the first two seasons of Lost in Space here while waiting for the third season of one of the most underrated space shows right now.

The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog (Image via Netflix)

The Power of the Dog is the latest western drama by Jane Campion. It has already received heaps of praises from the critics after its limited release earlier this month. Many have already called it a potential contender of winning big at next year’s Oscars.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog will be released on December 1, 2021. Users can watch the upcoming drama on Netflix here.

Single All The Way

Single All The Way (Image via Netflix)

There are plenty of movies available on Netflix for rom-com fans, and the OTT platform will welcome another project in December. Single All The Way is an upcoming Christmas romantic comedy featuring a tale of Peter and his best friends visiting the former’s home for a holiday posing as a fake couple.

The story boasts various romantic twists and turns full of hilarity, which users can enjoy by clicking here. Single All The Way is arriving on Netflix on December 2.

The Whole Truth

The Whole Truth (Image via Netflix)

Another Asian project on Netflix, The Whole Truth, is the upcoming Thai horror movie about two siblings. Both come across a rather dark secret at their grandparent’s home when they stumble upon a hole in the wall.

The Whole Truth will be out on Netflix on December 2, 2021.

Cobalt Blue

Cobalt Blue (Image via Netflix)

After Thailand, it is time for India as the upcoming project will be an Indian Arthouse film Cobalt Blue in December. Based on a 2013-novel of the same director Sachin Kundalkar, the film will star Prateik Babbar, Neelay Mehendale, and Anjali Sivaraman.

The upcoming Indian film will touch on a somewhat taboo issue in Indian society, i.e., LGBTQ+. The movie will be released on December 3, 2021.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Image via Netflix)

The fourth season of the animated series from the Jurassic Park franchise is scheduled to release in the first week of December. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 will mark the return of the six-membered group of teens on Isla Nublar.

The group will have to join hands again and survive the danger of the Dinosaurs that broke out from captivity. The fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous will drop on December 3.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 (Image via Netflix)

December will be an emotional month for the fans of La casa de papel as the Spanish heist drama is coming to an end after a five-season celebrated journey. Volume 2 of Money Heist Season 5 is arriving on December 3, 2021.

Fans will get to bid a final goodbye to their favorite characters, while they can give a rewatch to the binge-worthy series here.

Voir Season 1

Voir Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Voir is the title of an upcoming documentary series from David Fincher and David Prior that will celebrate the cinema. The series will focus on a highly personal account of movie lovers to highly insightful takes on character and craft.

The first season of Voir is arriving on December 6, which viewers can find here.

Aranyak Season 1

Aranyak (Image via Netflix)

The second Indian project on this list, Aranyak, will be a murder mystery tale arriving in the first half of December. The first season of Aranyak boasts a solid cast with the likes of Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, and the iconic Ashutosh Rana.

The first season of the crime thriller is releasing on December 10, 2021, and is highly recommended for the viewers looking for some thrill in the holiday season.

Anonymously Yours

Anonymously Yours (Image via Netflix)

After an intense murder mystery thriller, viewers can get ready to savor themselves with a sweet romantic film. Anonymously Yours will be a Mexican movie featuring a tale of two strangers attached with a digital string of an accidental text message.

The accidental text message and the following actions turn the strangers into friends, and friendship turns into something special. If viewers love the stories of strangers falling in love with one another, they should check Anonymously Yours after its arrival on December 10.

The Unforgivable

The Unforgivable (Image via Netflix)

After starring in 2018’s Bird Box, Sandra Bullock makes her digital return on Netflix via The Unforgivable. The upcoming Netflix movie will be a story of a woman (Sandra Bullock) that has been recently released.

Upon her release, she faces various hurdles while trying to make her life return to normalcy. She also has to find her long-lost sister, who was left behind after her conviction. The Unforgivable is going to be released on December 10.

The Witcher Season 2

The Witcher Season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Based on The Witcher book series, the famous Netflix series starring Henry Cavill returns in December. The latest season will follow the story of Geralt of Rivia, aka the Witcher, which was left on a cliffhanger in the last part.

The Witcher Season 2 is dropping Netflix on December 17, 2021, and is easily the most prominent project coming next month after Money Heist’s Final Volume. The previous season is available on Netflix, and viewers can catch the same here.

Coming Out Colton Season 1

Coming Out Colton Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Quite clear by the name, the upcoming reality TV show stars the former NFL player Colton Underwood and will likely document his journey of coming out the closet. No additional detail has been revealed about the upcoming show.

The Silent Sea Season 1

The Silent Sea Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The world saw the popularity of the Squid Game within a matter of days. The South Korean survival drama was the subject of discussion on Social Media for days, encouraging the OTT platform to acquire and produce more global projects.

Following the trend of its international productions, Netflix will bring another South Korean sci-fi series, The Silent Sea, in December. However, the release has not been revealed officially, but the show is expected to launch around December 24.

Other upcoming Netflix projects in December

Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and many more (Image via Netflix)

44 Cats (Season 4) - December 1

Closer (2004) - December 1

Final Destination 5 (2011) - December 1

Fool’s Gold (2008) - December 1

Green Snake (2021) - December 1

Kayko & Kokosh - December 1

Knight Rider 2000 (1991) - December 1

Life (1999) - December 1

Looper (2012) - December 1

The Legend of Zorro (2005) - December 1

Think Like a Man (2012) - December 1

#abtalks (Season 1) - December 2

Escalona (Season 1) - December 2

Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1) - December 2

The Alpinist (2021) - December 2

The Coyotes (Limited Series) - December 2

Mixtape (2021) - December 3

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) - December 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) - December 3

David and the Elves (2021) - December 6

Centaurworld (Season 2) - December 7

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) - December 7

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) - December 7

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) - December 8

Asakusa Kid (2021) - December 9

SHAMAN KING (New episodes) - December 9

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) - December 9

Back to the Outback (2021) - December 10

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) - December 10

Roaring Twenties: Austin (Season 1) - December 10

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1) - December 10

Still Out of My League (2021) - December 10

The Shack (2017) - December 10

Two (2021) - December 10

Fast Color (2019) - December 11

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) - December 11

Eye in the Sky (2015) - December 13

Bonus Family (Season 4) - December 14

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) - December 14

Russell Howard: Lubrican (Limited Series) - December 14

The Future Diary (Season 1) - December 14

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries) - December 15

Masha and the Bear (Season 5) - December 15

The Hand of God (2021) - December 15

A Naija Christmas (2021) - December 16

Aggretsuko (Season 4) - December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) - December 16

Darkest Hour (2017) - December 16

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) - December 16

The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021) - December 16

Decoupled (Season 1) - December 17

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries) - December 20

Grumpy Christmas (2021) - December 21

Emily in Paris (Season 2) - December 22

Grumpy Christmas (2021) - December 22

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries) - December 23

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) - December 24

Don’t Look Up (2021) - December 24

Minnal Murali (2021) - December 24

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) - December 25

Anxious People (Limited Series) - December 29

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) - December 29

Kitz (Season 1) - December 30

Cobra Kai (Season 4) - December 31

Queer Eye (Season 6) - December 31

Stay Close (Limited Series) - December 31

The Lost Daughter (2021) - December 31

