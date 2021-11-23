What's coming to Netflix in December 2021? Complete list of movies, TV and new releases

Netflix has remained the juggernaut of entertainment due to its ever-expanding list of projects. The OTT platform adds numerous shows and movies to its library every month through acquisitions or new productions. The content of these projects also varies with genres, languages, popularity, critical acclaim, and more.
November has already welcomed the arrival of productions like Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Harder They Fall, Narcos: Mexico (Season 3), and many more. There are plenty of series and films that are yet to arrive on Netflix this month. Moreover, the OTT platform has also acquired a plethora of content around the globe.
If readers want to know more about the upcoming movies and series on Netflix, they should not skip the following part of this article.
Netflix: Upcoming shows and movies in December 2021
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 5
The fifth season of the famous Anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is arriving on December 1, 2021. Fans can catch the renowned show based on the Japanese manga series of the same name exclusively on Netflix along with the previous four seasons here.
Lost in Space Final Season
In 2018, Netflix rebooted the 1965 sci-fi show Lost in Space, which received plenty of praises and accolades for various reasons. On December 1, the show’s final season will drop on Netflix.
Meanwhile, users can check out the first two seasons of Lost in Space here while waiting for the third season of one of the most underrated space shows right now.
The Power of the Dog
The Power of the Dog is the latest western drama by Jane Campion. It has already received heaps of praises from the critics after its limited release earlier this month. Many have already called it a potential contender of winning big at next year’s Oscars.
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog will be released on December 1, 2021. Users can watch the upcoming drama on Netflix here.
Single All The Way
There are plenty of movies available on Netflix for rom-com fans, and the OTT platform will welcome another project in December. Single All The Way is an upcoming Christmas romantic comedy featuring a tale of Peter and his best friends visiting the former’s home for a holiday posing as a fake couple.
The story boasts various romantic twists and turns full of hilarity, which users can enjoy by clicking here. Single All The Way is arriving on Netflix on December 2.
The Whole Truth
Another Asian project on Netflix, The Whole Truth, is the upcoming Thai horror movie about two siblings. Both come across a rather dark secret at their grandparent’s home when they stumble upon a hole in the wall.
The Whole Truth will be out on Netflix on December 2, 2021.
Cobalt Blue
After Thailand, it is time for India as the upcoming project will be an Indian Arthouse film Cobalt Blue in December. Based on a 2013-novel of the same director Sachin Kundalkar, the film will star Prateik Babbar, Neelay Mehendale, and Anjali Sivaraman.
The upcoming Indian film will touch on a somewhat taboo issue in Indian society, i.e., LGBTQ+. The movie will be released on December 3, 2021.
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4
The fourth season of the animated series from the Jurassic Park franchise is scheduled to release in the first week of December. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 will mark the return of the six-membered group of teens on Isla Nublar.
The group will have to join hands again and survive the danger of the Dinosaurs that broke out from captivity. The fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous will drop on December 3.
Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
December will be an emotional month for the fans of La casa de papel as the Spanish heist drama is coming to an end after a five-season celebrated journey. Volume 2 of Money Heist Season 5 is arriving on December 3, 2021.
Fans will get to bid a final goodbye to their favorite characters, while they can give a rewatch to the binge-worthy series here.
Voir Season 1
Voir is the title of an upcoming documentary series from David Fincher and David Prior that will celebrate the cinema. The series will focus on a highly personal account of movie lovers to highly insightful takes on character and craft.
The first season of Voir is arriving on December 6, which viewers can find here.
Aranyak Season 1
The second Indian project on this list, Aranyak, will be a murder mystery tale arriving in the first half of December. The first season of Aranyak boasts a solid cast with the likes of Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, and the iconic Ashutosh Rana.
The first season of the crime thriller is releasing on December 10, 2021, and is highly recommended for the viewers looking for some thrill in the holiday season.
Anonymously Yours
After an intense murder mystery thriller, viewers can get ready to savor themselves with a sweet romantic film. Anonymously Yours will be a Mexican movie featuring a tale of two strangers attached with a digital string of an accidental text message.
The accidental text message and the following actions turn the strangers into friends, and friendship turns into something special. If viewers love the stories of strangers falling in love with one another, they should check Anonymously Yours after its arrival on December 10.
The Unforgivable
After starring in 2018’s Bird Box, Sandra Bullock makes her digital return on Netflix via The Unforgivable. The upcoming Netflix movie will be a story of a woman (Sandra Bullock) that has been recently released.
Upon her release, she faces various hurdles while trying to make her life return to normalcy. She also has to find her long-lost sister, who was left behind after her conviction. The Unforgivable is going to be released on December 10.
The Witcher Season 2
Based on The Witcher book series, the famous Netflix series starring Henry Cavill returns in December. The latest season will follow the story of Geralt of Rivia, aka the Witcher, which was left on a cliffhanger in the last part.
The Witcher Season 2 is dropping Netflix on December 17, 2021, and is easily the most prominent project coming next month after Money Heist’s Final Volume. The previous season is available on Netflix, and viewers can catch the same here.
Coming Out Colton Season 1
Quite clear by the name, the upcoming reality TV show stars the former NFL player Colton Underwood and will likely document his journey of coming out the closet. No additional detail has been revealed about the upcoming show.
The Silent Sea Season 1
The world saw the popularity of the Squid Game within a matter of days. The South Korean survival drama was the subject of discussion on Social Media for days, encouraging the OTT platform to acquire and produce more global projects.
Following the trend of its international productions, Netflix will bring another South Korean sci-fi series, The Silent Sea, in December. However, the release has not been revealed officially, but the show is expected to launch around December 24.
Other upcoming Netflix projects in December
ALSO READArticle Continues below
- 44 Cats (Season 4) - December 1
- Closer (2004) - December 1
- Final Destination 5 (2011) - December 1
- Fool’s Gold (2008) - December 1
- Green Snake (2021) - December 1
- Kayko & Kokosh - December 1
- Knight Rider 2000 (1991) - December 1
- Life (1999) - December 1
- Looper (2012) - December 1
- The Legend of Zorro (2005) - December 1
- Think Like a Man (2012) - December 1
- #abtalks (Season 1) - December 2
- Escalona (Season 1) - December 2
- Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1) - December 2
- The Alpinist (2021) - December 2
- The Coyotes (Limited Series) - December 2
- Mixtape (2021) - December 3
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) - December 3
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) - December 3
- David and the Elves (2021) - December 6
- Centaurworld (Season 2) - December 7
- Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) - December 7
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) - December 7
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) - December 8
- Asakusa Kid (2021) - December 9
- SHAMAN KING (New episodes) - December 9
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) - December 9
- Back to the Outback (2021) - December 10
- How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) - December 10
- Roaring Twenties: Austin (Season 1) - December 10
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1) - December 10
- Still Out of My League (2021) - December 10
- The Shack (2017) - December 10
- Two (2021) - December 10
- Fast Color (2019) - December 11
- The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) - December 11
- Eye in the Sky (2015) - December 13
- Bonus Family (Season 4) - December 14
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) - December 14
- Russell Howard: Lubrican (Limited Series) - December 14
- The Future Diary (Season 1) - December 14
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries) - December 15
- Masha and the Bear (Season 5) - December 15
- The Hand of God (2021) - December 15
- A Naija Christmas (2021) - December 16
- Aggretsuko (Season 4) - December 16
- A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) - December 16
- Darkest Hour (2017) - December 16
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) - December 16
- The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021) - December 16
- Decoupled (Season 1) - December 17
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries) - December 20
- Grumpy Christmas (2021) - December 21
- Emily in Paris (Season 2) - December 22
- Grumpy Christmas (2021) - December 22
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries) - December 23
- 1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) - December 24
- Don’t Look Up (2021) - December 24
- Minnal Murali (2021) - December 24
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) - December 25
- Anxious People (Limited Series) - December 29
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) - December 29
- Kitz (Season 1) - December 30
- Cobra Kai (Season 4) - December 31
- Queer Eye (Season 6) - December 31
- Stay Close (Limited Series) - December 31
- The Lost Daughter (2021) - December 31