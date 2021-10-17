Where to watch The Harder They Fall? Release date, streaming details, cast and all about the upcoming western

The Harder They Fall is the title of an upcoming American western that is unique in its way. Directed by Jeymes "The Bullitts" Samuel, the forthcoming Netflix film features a cast full of people of color and delivers a story about real-life characters from the Wild West.

Starring renowned actors like Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, and many more, The Harder They Fall is the feature film debut of Jeymes Samuel. The movie will have a limited release before it drops on Netflix in the coming weeks.

The Harder They Fall: All about the upcoming western film on Netflix

When will The Harder They Fall release?

Release dates (Images via Netflix)

The upcoming film has already had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 6 and will have a limited theatrical release in the United States on October 22, 2021.

Apart from the cinematic release, The Harder They Fall is set to drop on Netflix on November 3, 2021. The movie is also expected to premiere at the Montclair Film Festival on the same day as the theatrical release.

The Harder They Fall: Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic

The Harder They Fall (Images via Netflix)

The upcoming western has already received critical ratings on sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, which are given below:

Rotten Tomatoes (Tomatometer): 81%

(Tomatometer): 81% Metacritic (Metascore): 66%

Note: The ratings are subject to change

The Harder They Fall: Cast, characters, running time, and synopsis

A still from the official trailer of The Harder They Fall (Images via Netflix)

Running time

The Harder They Fall has a runtime of two hours and 17 minutes (137 minutes).

Cast and characters

As already mentioned, the Jeymes Samuel directed feature tries to tell the story of real-life characters comprising a primarily black cast that includes:

Jonathan Majors portrays Nat Love

portrays Idris Elba portrays Rufus Buck

portrays Zazie Beetz portrays Stagecoach Mary

portrays Regina King portrays Trudy Smith

portrays Delroy Lindo portrays Bass Reeves

portrays Lakeith Stanfield portrays Cherokee Bill

portrays RJ Cyler portrays Jim Beckwourth

portrays Danielle Deadwyler portrays Cuffee

portrays Edi Gathegi portrays Bill Pickett

portrays Deon Cole portrays Wiley Escoe

Synopsis

The synopsis for The Harder They Fall as per Netflix is given here:

"Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison."

The upcoming western seems like a revitalizing and unique outing for the wildly beloved genre and hence, can provide an opportunity to the fans to rejoice.

