What's coming to Netflix in October 2021? Complete list of movies, documentaries, TV and original series'

October is just a week away, and Netflix subscribers have already welcomed projects like Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1, Lucifer Season 6, S*x Education Season 3, and Into the Night Season 2.
Documentary fans will also get a treat of fantastic movies and shows like Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Season 1, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, and Crime Stories: India Detectives Season 1.
Netflix: Upcoming shows and movies in October 2021
Netflix's schedule for October is jam-packed, with a plethora of original and acquired projects coming to the platform. Read on to find out more.
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad Season 1
The first season of the documentary is about a colony that German Chilean Christians set up under the leadership of Paul Schäfer. The docuseries will follow the notorious colony which tried to influence politics in Chile.
Releasing on October 1, A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad will uncover the post-World War II Nazi-like propaganda of Schäfer's colony that was also instrumental in forming a dictatorship in the country.
Diana: The Musical
Diana: The Musical will premiere on Netflix on October 1 ahead of its Broadway opening in November, filmed during the pandemic.
The Netflix project will feature a taping of a musical inspired by the life of the late Princess of Wales.
Forever Rich
Forever Rich is a Netflix thriller about a rising rapper who gets robbed before the night of his career-defining show, and is set out to take revenge for all the wrongdoings against him.
Forever Rich will arrive on Netflix on October 1, 2021.
Maid
Maid will be a comedy-drama series that draws inspiration from New York Times' best-selling memoir about a mother's struggle with hard work, low pay, and survival.
The upcoming Netflix mini-series will have a release on October 1.
Paik’s Spirit Season 1
South Korean celebrity chef Paik Jong-won has collaborated with Netflix for his upcoming culinary talk show Paik's Spirit. The show will drop on the OTT platform on October 1, 2021.
The food talk show will feature many South Korean celebrity guests who will have a table conversation with the host/chef.
Scaredy Cats Season 1
The first season of Scaredy Cats will be a kids' live-action TV series about three young witches, and is arriving on Netflix on October 1.
The Guilty
The official remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name about an emergency dispatcher, The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, will release on Netflix on October 1, 2021.
Despite being adapted to the American context, The Guilty (2021) strikes many similarities with the original, including similar camera work and scenes.
On My Block Season 4
The fourth season of the teen comedy-drama series, On My Block, will premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2021. Set two years after the culmination of the third season, the fourth part is expected to be the final one of the American teen comedy show.
Escape the Undertaker
Everyone's favorite tag team, The New Day, is featuring in Netflix's upcoming WWE special. The interactive special will see Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods trying to survive the spooky mansion of Deadman, The Undertaker.
Escape the Undertaker will drop on Netflix on October 5, 2021.
Bad Sport Volume 1
Crime and sports will meet in Netflix's upcoming docuseries Bad Sport, examining global sports controversies and scandals. The show will also feature accounts of the personalities that were entangled in such cases.
Bad Sport will have its Netflix premiere on October 6, 2021.
Baking Impossible Season 1
Baking Impossible will be a unique cooking competition show that will allow top bakers and engineers to team up. The teams will have to create unique edible creations that can withstand intense engineering stress tests and taste equally delicious.
The winner of Baking Impossible Season 1 will take away a reward of $100,000. American TV personality Justin Willman will host the, and fans can watch the show on October 6.
There’s Someone Inside Your House
There's Someone Inside Your House is an upcoming Netflix slasher film based on a 2017 horror novel of the same name by Dutton Books. The American horror movie will release on October 6, 2021.
The Billion Dollar Code Season 1
Netflix's upcoming German mini-series, The Billion Dollar Code, draws its inspiration from the true story of two computer pioneers who sued Google. The show will capture the struggle of two ordinary men against an unbeatable opponent to get their due recognition and credit.
The Billion Dollar Code will premiere on Netflix on October 7, 2021.
A Tale of Dark & Grimm Season 1
Netflix's upcoming animated series, A Tale of Dark & Grimm, will be a kids' TV show inspired by Hansel and Gretel's classic fairy tale.
The first season of the upcoming kids' show will release on October 8, 2021.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
A Netflix India docuseries about a tragic incident that happened in New Delhi in 2018 and claimed the lives of 11 members of a family. Further investigations ruled the deaths as mass suicide, and the incident became a nationwide talking point for a few days.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths will try to explore the truth and theories behind the tragic event. It will premiere on Netflix on October 8, 2021.
Pretty Smart Season 1
Arriving on October 8, Pretty Smart is Netflix's upcoming LGBTQ+ sitcom about a girl named Chelsea who is forced to move in with her sister and her roommates. She is shown as a depressed and self-proclaimed brainiac who gets her way to happiness through the new bonds that she makes.
The first season of Pretty Smart will arrive on Netflix on October 8, 2021.
You Season 3
You, the popular psychological thriller Netflix TV series, is coming back with its third season on October 15. The story of a serial killer falling in love with a woman will continue through the third season as the show's main character Joe Goldberg marries Love Quinn.
The couple's struggle to blend into a normal lifestyle and Joe's old habits making a return, will be the premise of the third season.
Other upcoming Netflix projects in October
Also Read
- 27 Steps of May (2018) - October 1
- Eagle Eye (2008) - October 1
- Eternal Summer (2006) - October 1
- Live by Night (2016) - October 1
- Oats Studio - Volume 1 (Season 1) - October 1
- Our Brand is Crisis (2015) - October 1
- Project X (2012) - October 1
- Seinfeld ( All Seasons) - October 1
- Swallow (2021) - October 1
- The Cave (2005) - October 1
- The DUFF (2015) - October 1
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) - October 1
- Remember You (Season 1) - October 5
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019) - October 6
- Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 1) - October 6
- The Blacklist (Season 8) - October 6
- The Five Juanas (Season 1) - October 6
- The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1) - October 7
- The Way of the Househusband (Part 2) - October 7
- Angeliena (2021) - October 8
- Family Business (Season 3) - October 8
- Grudge / Kin (2021) - October 8
- My Brother, My Sister (2021) - October 8
- Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021) - October 9
- Blue Period (Season 1) - October 10
- The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) - October 11
- The King’s Affection (Season 1) - October 11
- Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) - October 12
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) - October 12
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) - October 12
- Mighty Express (Season 5) - October 12
- Sivaji (2007) - October 12
- The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) - October 12
- Fever Dream (2021) - October 13
- Operation Hyacinth (2021) - October 13
- Violet Evergarden The Movie (2021) - October 13
- Ghost Hunting (2017) - October 14
- One Night in Paris (2021) - October 14
- Another World (Season 2) - October 15
- Karma’s World (Season 1) - October 15
- Little Things (Season 4) - October 15
- My Name (Season 1) - October 15
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) - October 15
- The Forgotten Battle (2021) - October 15
- The Four of Us / Du Sie Er & Wir (2021) - October 15
- Misfit: The Series (Season 1) - October 16
- Victoria & Abdul (2017) - October 16
- Meeting Point / Kimya (2021) - October 18
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) - October 19
- Found (2021) - October 20
- Night Teeth (2021) - October 20
- Stuck Together (2021) - October 20
- Insiders (Season 1) - October 21
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) - October 21
- S*x, Love, and goop (Season 1) - October 21
- Adventure Beast (Season 1) - October 22
- Inside Job (Season 1) - October 22
- Locke & Key (Season 2) - October 22
- Maya and the Three - October 22
- Hypnotic (2021) - October 27
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021) - October 27
- Sintonia (Season 2) - October 27
- Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 3) - October 28
- Army of Thieves (2021) - October 29
- Colin in Black & White - October 29
- The Time It Takes (Season 1) - October 29