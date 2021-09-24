What's coming to Netflix in October 2021? Complete list of movies, documentaries, TV and original series'

October is just a week away, and Netflix subscribers have already welcomed projects like Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1, Lucifer Season 6, S*x Education Season 3, and Into the Night Season 2.

Documentary fans will also get a treat of fantastic movies and shows like Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Season 1, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, and Crime Stories: India Detectives Season 1.

Netflix: Upcoming shows and movies in October 2021

Netflix's schedule for October is jam-packed, with a plethora of original and acquired projects coming to the platform. Read on to find out more.

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad Season 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The first season of the documentary is about a colony that German Chilean Christians set up under the leadership of Paul Schäfer. The docuseries will follow the notorious colony which tried to influence politics in Chile.

Releasing on October 1, A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad will uncover the post-World War II Nazi-like propaganda of Schäfer's colony that was also instrumental in forming a dictatorship in the country.

Diana: The Musical

Diana: The Musical (Image via Netflix)

Diana: The Musical will premiere on Netflix on October 1 ahead of its Broadway opening in November, filmed during the pandemic.

The Netflix project will feature a taping of a musical inspired by the life of the late Princess of Wales.

Forever Rich

Forever Rich (Image via Netflix)

Forever Rich is a Netflix thriller about a rising rapper who gets robbed before the night of his career-defining show, and is set out to take revenge for all the wrongdoings against him.

Forever Rich will arrive on Netflix on October 1, 2021.

Maid

Maid (Image via Netflix)

Maid will be a comedy-drama series that draws inspiration from New York Times' best-selling memoir about a mother's struggle with hard work, low pay, and survival.

The upcoming Netflix mini-series will have a release on October 1.

Paik’s Spirit Season 1

Paik’s Spirit Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

South Korean celebrity chef Paik Jong-won has collaborated with Netflix for his upcoming culinary talk show Paik's Spirit. The show will drop on the OTT platform on October 1, 2021.

The food talk show will feature many South Korean celebrity guests who will have a table conversation with the host/chef.

Scaredy Cats Season 1

Scaredy Cats Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The first season of Scaredy Cats will be a kids' live-action TV series about three young witches, and is arriving on Netflix on October 1.

The Guilty

The Guilty (Image via Netflix)

The official remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name about an emergency dispatcher, The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, will release on Netflix on October 1, 2021.

Despite being adapted to the American context, The Guilty (2021) strikes many similarities with the original, including similar camera work and scenes.

On My Block Season 4

On My Block Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

The fourth season of the teen comedy-drama series, On My Block, will premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2021. Set two years after the culmination of the third season, the fourth part is expected to be the final one of the American teen comedy show.

Escape the Undertaker

Escape the Undertaker (Image via Netflix)

Everyone's favorite tag team, The New Day, is featuring in Netflix's upcoming WWE special. The interactive special will see Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods trying to survive the spooky mansion of Deadman, The Undertaker.

Escape the Undertaker will drop on Netflix on October 5, 2021.

Bad Sport Volume 1

Bad Sport Volume 1 (Image via Netflix)

Crime and sports will meet in Netflix's upcoming docuseries Bad Sport, examining global sports controversies and scandals. The show will also feature accounts of the personalities that were entangled in such cases.

Bad Sport will have its Netflix premiere on October 6, 2021.

Baking Impossible Season 1

Baking Impossible Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Baking Impossible will be a unique cooking competition show that will allow top bakers and engineers to team up. The teams will have to create unique edible creations that can withstand intense engineering stress tests and taste equally delicious.

The winner of Baking Impossible Season 1 will take away a reward of $100,000. American TV personality Justin Willman will host the, and fans can watch the show on October 6.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Image via Netflix)

There's Someone Inside Your House is an upcoming Netflix slasher film based on a 2017 horror novel of the same name by Dutton Books. The American horror movie will release on October 6, 2021.

The Billion Dollar Code Season 1

The Billion Dollar Code Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's upcoming German mini-series, The Billion Dollar Code, draws its inspiration from the true story of two computer pioneers who sued Google. The show will capture the struggle of two ordinary men against an unbeatable opponent to get their due recognition and credit.

The Billion Dollar Code will premiere on Netflix on October 7, 2021.

A Tale of Dark & Grimm Season 1

A Tale of Dark & Grimm Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's upcoming animated series, A Tale of Dark & Grimm, will be a kids' TV show inspired by Hansel and Gretel's classic fairy tale.

The first season of the upcoming kids' show will release on October 8, 2021.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Image via Netflix)

A Netflix India docuseries about a tragic incident that happened in New Delhi in 2018 and claimed the lives of 11 members of a family. Further investigations ruled the deaths as mass suicide, and the incident became a nationwide talking point for a few days.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths will try to explore the truth and theories behind the tragic event. It will premiere on Netflix on October 8, 2021.

Pretty Smart Season 1

Pretty Smart Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Arriving on October 8, Pretty Smart is Netflix's upcoming LGBTQ+ sitcom about a girl named Chelsea who is forced to move in with her sister and her roommates. She is shown as a depressed and self-proclaimed brainiac who gets her way to happiness through the new bonds that she makes.

The first season of Pretty Smart will arrive on Netflix on October 8, 2021.

You Season 3

You Season 3 (Image via Netflix)

You, the popular psychological thriller Netflix TV series, is coming back with its third season on October 15. The story of a serial killer falling in love with a woman will continue through the third season as the show's main character Joe Goldberg marries Love Quinn.

The couple's struggle to blend into a normal lifestyle and Joe's old habits making a return, will be the premise of the third season.

Other upcoming Netflix projects in October

27 Steps of May (2018) - October 1

Eagle Eye (2008) - October 1

Eternal Summer (2006) - October 1

Live by Night (2016) - October 1

Oats Studio - Volume 1 (Season 1) - October 1

Our Brand is Crisis (2015) - October 1

Project X (2012) - October 1

Seinfeld ( All Seasons) - October 1

Swallow (2021) - October 1

The Cave (2005) - October 1

The DUFF (2015) - October 1

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) - October 1

Remember You (Season 1) - October 5

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019) - October 6

Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 1) - October 6

The Blacklist (Season 8) - October 6

The Five Juanas (Season 1) - October 6

The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1) - October 7

The Way of the Househusband (Part 2) - October 7

Angeliena (2021) - October 8

Family Business (Season 3) - October 8

Grudge / Kin (2021) - October 8

My Brother, My Sister (2021) - October 8

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021) - October 9

Blue Period (Season 1) - October 10

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) - October 11

The King’s Affection (Season 1) - October 11

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) - October 12

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) - October 12

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) - October 12

Mighty Express (Season 5) - October 12

Sivaji (2007) - October 12

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) - October 12

Fever Dream (2021) - October 13

Operation Hyacinth (2021) - October 13

Violet Evergarden The Movie (2021) - October 13

Ghost Hunting (2017) - October 14

One Night in Paris (2021) - October 14

Another World (Season 2) - October 15

Karma’s World (Season 1) - October 15

Little Things (Season 4) - October 15

My Name (Season 1) - October 15

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) - October 15

The Forgotten Battle (2021) - October 15

The Four of Us / Du Sie Er & Wir (2021) - October 15

Misfit: The Series (Season 1) - October 16

Victoria & Abdul (2017) - October 16

Meeting Point / Kimya (2021) - October 18

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) - October 19

Found (2021) - October 20

Night Teeth (2021) - October 20

Stuck Together (2021) - October 20

Insiders (Season 1) - October 21

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) - October 21

S*x, Love, and goop (Season 1) - October 21

Adventure Beast (Season 1) - October 22

Inside Job (Season 1) - October 22

Locke & Key (Season 2) - October 22

Maya and the Three - October 22

Hypnotic (2021) - October 27

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021) - October 27

Sintonia (Season 2) - October 27

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 3) - October 28

Army of Thieves (2021) - October 29

Colin in Black & White - October 29

The Time It Takes (Season 1) - October 29

