Netflix's Lucifer Season 6 review: Predictable yet fulfilling end to a love story that stood the test of time

It's been a while since Lucifer ditched its whodunnit theme. Over the seasons, the Netflix series has metamorphosed into what can be called a family drama with occasional bouts of action. No one's complaining, especially after seeing how seamless the transition has been.

Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) wants to be a father to Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), which he's finally able to do, albeit briefly. Chloe Decker (Lauren German), meanwhile, has beautifully accepted Rory into her life and wishes they could stick around as a family.

Lucifer Season 6 has elements of time travel

It's not surprising given that viewers have been subjected to unbelievably outlandish yet thoroughly enjoyable moments. Spoiler alert! Rory is Lucifer and Chloe's daughter from the future who travels to the present day to inflict pain on her father for his misdeeds.

While the motive may not be riveting, what makes up for it is how beautifully the father-daughter duo are able to look past their friction and forge a friendship that is hopefully for the ages.

Where Lucifer Season 6 gets it wrong, well almost

At the heart of the narrative lies a love story that's uneven yet beautiful. Having stood the test of time, Chloe and Lucifer know nothing and no one can break them. But they were jolted back to reality when he had to make his trip back to help guide the lost souls - part of his KPI as a former fallen angel, if you will.

What follows is a montage of dramatic moments that culminate in a nail-biting action sequence that further cements the bond Lucifer shares with Rory.

As soppy as it was, the emotional exchange between Lucifer, Rory, and Chloe is what gives it that human touch. It's a welcome departure from wing-popping angels ready to bring a celestial war at the drop of a hat.

What Lucifer Season 6 gets wrong though? Nothing except that it seemed like a mawkish ode to Chloe and Lucifer's relationship. Expect tears, a dramatic twist and a sacrifice that ties up the Lucifer Season 6 finale. There's a whole lot of cinematics, but that's probably how great love stories are meant to end.

Lucifer Season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.

