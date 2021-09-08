Lucifer Season 6: Release date, cast, where to watch, and all about Netflix’s hit show

One of the most popular shows on Netflix, Lucifer is set to end with its upcoming sixth and final season. The first trailer came out in July, teasing a spectacle-filled yet intimate last season.

The hit series debuted on Fox in 2016. The show is based on the biblical Devil from the DC comic series, The Sandman, created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. But due to low ratings, Lucifer was abruptly axed after Season 3.

However, after lots of fan outcry, Netflix picked up the show in 2018.

Tom Ellis as "Lucifer Morningstar" in Lucifer Season 6 (Image via John P Fleenor/Netflix)

Lucifer subsequently became a colossal hit for the streaming service. However, sadly, like all good things, or all bad things, in this case, Lucifer must end as well. The show was initially supposed to end with an extended two-part Season 5. But the showrunners thought that wouldn’t be adequate to satisfyingly conclude Lucifer’s arc.

The 10-episode final season will release on September 10, 2021, so here is all we know about Lucifer Season 6.

Lucifer Season 6 release date

Filmed amid a global pandemic, Lucifer Season 6 wrapped production earlier than expected. Netflix officially announced the release date of Lucifer Season 6 at ComicCon@Home this July.

Season 6 of Lucifer will stream worldwide on Netflix from Friday. All ten of the episodes of Lucifer Season 6 will drop on the streaming platform the same day, at midnight (PST).

Lucifer Season 6 should satisfyingly conclude the series' arc (Image via Twitter)

Trailer

Netflix put out the official trailer for Lucifer Season 6 on August 10, 2021. Readers can watch it below.

Lucifer Season 6 cast

Most of the core cast is returning for Season 6 of Lucifer. Some familiar fan-favorites are also coming back, including:

Tom Ellis as Lucifer and Michael

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker

D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen

Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice "Trixie" Espinoza

Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez

Other cast members include:

Inbar Lavi as Eve

Scott Porter as Carol Corbett

Chris Coy as Alan

Merrin Dungey as Sonya

Brianna Hildebrand as Rory

Rob Zabrecky as Horace Goldfinger

Mandy June Turpin as Dr. Jessica LaMotte

Creators of the hit show

Tom Kapinos created Lucifer in 2016 and served as the lead writer for the first season. Joe Henderson has been the showrunner for all five seasons. Executive producer and writer Ildy Modrovich was promoted to director and co-showrunner for seasons 5 and 6.

The pair have teased a more character-driven final season. Here's what Modrovich told Collider earlier this year:

"Season 6, partly because of COVID, became a much more intimate season. But also, because we knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn't want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So, we found a more intimate story for all of our characters and a much more emotional one. We didn't have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deepera level with everybody."

Henderson added:

"Yeah. And though it is by far probably the most intimate season we've done, it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made".

Lucifer Morningstar - The Fallen Angel in the show (Image via Twitter)

What to expect from Lucifer Season 6

Netflix is being coy about Lucifer Season 6. Not many details have been released except for a brief synopsis. Readers can go through the same below:

“This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella, and Dan. Bring tissues.”

For those unaware, Lucifer Season 5B ended with the Fallen Angel becoming the new God. Season 6 will likely expand on the premise above.

The final season of Lucifer will also see the debut of the much anticipated biblical character Adam.

the doctor is in 👩‍⚕️🖤 pic.twitter.com/QYGGwEucTK — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) September 6, 2021

Reportedly, Lucifer Season 6 won’t have a significant antagonist either. Instead, the show will delve deeper into the relationship between its central characters. Judging by what is known so far, Lucifer Season 6 will be a real tearjerker.

Hopefully, it culminates with a bang.

