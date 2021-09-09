5 things that you shouldn't mention to Lucifer

Netflix’s hit show Lucifer is ending with its upcoming sixth and final season. Premiering on Netflix on September 10, 2021, Lucifer Season 6 will conclude the saga of Lucifer Morningstar.

Based on the DC Comic series The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Lucifer debuted on Fox in 2016. The show sees the Devil deserting Hell and relocating to Los Angeles, where he runs a nightclub. British actor Tom Ellis portrays the titular Lord of Hell in the show.

While Lucifer lives an exuberant life indulging in debauchery from time to time, there are still some things that irk the Devil. Take a look at what are the things you shouldn’t mention to Lucifer.

Note: The list is not a ranking and reflects the views of the writer.

Five things you should never ask Lucifer

Lucifer Season 6 should satisfyingly conclude the series' arc (Image via Twitter)

1) Never ask Lucifer to be honest

Don’t ask questions that you don’t want the answers to. This is something most characters learn the hard way in Lucifer. The saying is fitting, considering Lucifer Morningstar is the literal Devil disguised as a human. Whenever he has told people his secrets, they have lost their minds.

Dr. Linda Martin freaked out after Lucifer showed her his Devil face in S02E06 “Monster”. Also, Lucifer doesn’t like being called a liar. He never lies, though he does tell half-truths occasionally. Anyway, Lucifer’s honesty can turn out to be quite devilish if you’re not careful.

2) Never call him Samael

Lucifer doesn’t take it kindly to be called by his real name Samael. For those unaware, before Lucifer was banished to Hell, he was God’s favorite son named Samael, the Light Bringer. After feeling betrayed, he chose the name Lucifer Morningstar and became known as the Devil.

Throughout the show, Lucifer made it quite clear that he doesn’t like being called Samael. His evil twin Michael, referring to him by his birth name, was the last straw before the two brothers fought in Lucifer Season 5.

3) Never blame the Devil for your misdeeds

Lucifer has endured several lifetimes worth of blame for humanity’s sins. Since moving to Earth, he doesn’t tolerate that anymore. Lucifer corrected a woman in the pilot episode itself, setting the tone for the rest of the series.

“The Devil made me do it”, Lucifer wouldn’t be so sure about that. He even lashed out during a session with Dr. Linda Martin about being constantly blamed for mankind’s shortcomings. Sure, he makes people reveal their deepest, darkest desires, but the Devil never makes them commit anything vile. That, they do of their own volition.

#Lucifer



"Why do they blame me for all their little failings? As if I'd spent my days sitting on their shoulder, forcing them to commit acts they'd otherwise find repulsive. Oh the devil made me do it! I have never made any one of them do anything! Never!"



01x06 - Favorite Son pic.twitter.com/wNTk4TAOMo — Sinfully Perfect Lucifer Shots (@LuciferShots) November 6, 2019

4) Don’t set him up for a dirty joke

Lucifer Morningstar bidding for a necklace in Lucifer Season 4 (Image via Instagram)

In true Michael Scott fashion, Lucifer never misses the chance to crack a dirty joke. If there is a setup, he will have something dirty to say. Demonstrated on numerous occasions, Lucifer has amused the audience with double-meaning jokes.

Watch the following clips to witness a few of his hilarious moments.

5) Never Challenge him

Lucifer isn’t one to shy away from a fight. He mostly minds his own business and doesn’t like to meddle in humanity's affairs. But if threatened or provoked, he doesn’t hold back on his devilish anger. Also, don’t try to hurt anyone close to him. He has always retaliated furiously if Chloe, or Trixie, or anyone he likes is in danger.

