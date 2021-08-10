5 Netflix shows that were cancelled in 2021

Netflix has brought out a ton of original content like Shadow & Bone, Sweet Tooth, Lupin, and fan-favorite Cobra Kai. The addition of such popular new content has enabled Netflix to add around 5.5 million new subscribers in the first two quarters of 2021. This brings their total worldwide subscriber base to over 209 million.

According to CNBC’s report, Netflix had spent $8 billion on content in the first half of 2021. This explains why Netflix does not want to gamble by investing in shows that fail to bring in more subscribers.

Last year, the streaming giant canceled around 20 of its original shows. By June 2021, Netflix had canceled three original series.

Here are the top 5 original shows that got canceled by Netflix in 2021:

5) BONDiNG

This Netflix original dark-comedy premiered in early 2019 and dealt with a grad student named Tiffany “Tiff” Chester moonlighting as a dominatrix. Tiff rallies the help of her gay best friend Pete, who acts as her assistant.

BONDiNG starred Zoe Levin as Tiff, Brendan Scannell as Pete and Micah Stock as Doug. The second season of the show dropped on January 27, 2021.

On Friday, July 4, Variety reported that BONDiNG was canceled (after two seasons) with three other Netflix originals.

4) #BlackAF

#blackAF is an American sitcom and mockumentary. The show dropped on Netflix on April 17, 2020. The show is created by Kenya Barris (of “Black-ish” fame), who also stars as himself.

The show’s official IMDB synopsis reads:

“A father takes an irreverent and honest approach to parenting and relationships.”

The Netflix original series stars Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones (of “The Office” and “Parks and Rec” fame) as Barris’ wife, Joya Barris.

In late June, The Hollywood Reporter said that Barris had left the $100 million deal with Netflix to form BET Studios and Viacom CBS. The report also revealed that Netflix wanted to renew the show for a second season before Barris left.

3) Mr. Iglesias:

The sitcom premiered in June 2019 and revolved around a high-school teacher played by Gabriel Iglesias. The show’s official IMDB synopsis reads,

A good-natured high school teacher working at his alma mater works with gifted but misfit and disinterested students.

The show stars Gabriel Israel, who shares the same name with the character he portrays. On December 8, 2020, part two of season 2 dropped on Netflix.

On July 2, Deadline reported the show’s cancelation after only two seasons.

2) Grand Army

Variety reported the show being canceled in June 2021, after only one season. The teen drama focused on racial discrimination, economic differences, sexual assaults and sexual identities of five students in a Brooklyn public school.

The series was created by Katie Cappiello and is based on her 2006 play, Slut.

“Grand Army” starred Odessa Adlon as Joey Del Marco, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha Pakam, Odley Jean as Dominique Pierre, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer.

1) Jupiter’s Legacy:

This show was quite hyped before its release, but fell flat after scoring an abysmal 40% in Rotten Tomatoes after it dropped on May 7, 2021.

A month after its release, Netflix canceled the new superhero show starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb. The criticism of “Jupiter’s Legacy” and budget constraints was reportedly the reason for the show getting axed.

However, as per Deadline, a spin-off named “Supercrooks” is still being developed.

Other shows that got axed include The Duchess, The Irregulars, Country Comfort and The Crew.

Edited by Gautham Balaji