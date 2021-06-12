Splinter Cell anime by John Wick creator is coming to Netflix

Netflix has officially announced a new Splinter Cell Anime series led by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is one of the most well-known stealth game franchises. The series protagonist Sam Fisher takes on missions across the world where his primary weapon is his stealth.

The Splinter Cell anime, led by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, was announced during the live stream of Netflix’s Geeked Week. It was accompanied by the announcement of a Far Cry Blood Dragon spin-off series led by Adi Shankar.

He is best known for his “Bootleg Universe” One-Shot series and is partnering with Bobbypills Studio for a new series as well.

Splinter Cell anime let by John Wick writer is coming to Netflix

Blacklist, the last Splinter Cell game, came out in 2013. Since then, fans have been asking Ubisoft for a new title. Meanwhile, Sam Fisher has made his presence known in two other Tom Clancy franchises.

He made a cameo appearance alongside a dedicated string of missions in both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The character also took on a more prominent role in Rainbow Six Siege when he joined the roster as a playable operator. Fisher made his debut in the Y5S3 update, Operation Shadow Legacy.

Here's your first look at the Splinter Cell animated series, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game.



Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, is onboard to write the series.

#GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c3vjJV0wfR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

During the live stream of Netflix’s Geeked Week, hosted by Rahul Kohli, Geoff Keighley, and Mari Takahashi, a new Splinter Cell anime was announced, along with the involvement of Derek Kolstad, the writer and creator of the John Wick franchise.

Ubisoft has turned most of its franchises, from Ghost Recon to Assassin’s Creed, into a cookie-cutter generic RPG series, which has resulted in the loss of a franchise’s identity. Hence, opting for a Netflix series rather than a new game developed by them might be the better path for the Splinter Cell franchise.

Netflix has multiple projects based on Ubisoft IP under development

From The Witcher to Castlevania, the streaming platform has brought multiple video game IPs into cinematic entertainment media and plans to continue with that. One of the more strategic partnerships is with Ubisoft.

The French video game publisher has shown interest in taking its IPs beyond the video game experience. From the 2016 Assassin’s Creed movie to the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, it has experimented with multiple IPs in a cinematic format.

With the announcement of the three new series, Netflix currently has five projects based on Ubisoft’s IP under development.

The Splinter Cell anime and the two Far Cry projects (Far Cry and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe) will be joining Jake Gyllenhaal’s movie, Division, and the live-action Assassin’s Creed series.

Edited by Ravi Iyer