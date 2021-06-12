Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix - Netflix announces anime series based on Far Cry 3's expansion

At Netflix's Geeked Week today, the streaming giant announced the anime adaptation of Far Cry, based on the long-standing popular first-person shooter game series by Ubisoft.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is based on the Blood Dragon expansion of Far Cry 3. According to Variety’s exclusive report, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix has been given a six-episode order.

The adult anime series is an original one featuring the alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly-referenced homage to the early 90s. Adi Shankar is the creator and executive producer of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, while Ubisoft’s Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot are producing the series. Bobbypills is the production studio. The rest of the creative team for the series is still being assembled.

Breaking news! @Ubisoft allowed me to create a new Universe for them that acts as a “Blood Dragon remix” of all Ubisoft properties ... think Captain N: The Game Masters but good ... or the Bootleg Universe short films without copyright infringement! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/FuwZZji2J7 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

The adult anime series is set in an alternate version of history in 1950s where automation has become a thing. The automation in this world will remind viewers of the movie The Iron Giant.

The switch to automation created massive ripple effects in the world of the anime series, including social upheavals and mass-scale unemployment. Under these circumstances, a megacorporation named Eden takes over the world, promising people universal basic income. They eventually start exerting social control, mass surveillance, big data and so on.

Get the details on our three new animated series coming to @Netflix! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 11, 2021

The story of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix follows the protagonist Dolph Laserhawk, a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier who escaped the Eden army. He is on the road to pulling off his final heist before sailing off into the sunset with his boyfriend, Alex.

The aesthetics of the anime series will surely strike a chord with people who are into synthwave. Speaking about the inspiration for the show, Adi Shankar cited Elseworlds, Captain N: The Game Master, and the Bootleg Universe fan films.

Along with Captain Laserhawk, Netflix also announced that another Far Cry anime will be streaming on the service. But regarding the latter, they only showed the Far Cry logo and not much else was revealed.

This marks the latest installment in Netflix’s spree of gaming adaptations, ranging from The Witcher to the upcoming Resident Evil.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod