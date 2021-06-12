Netflix reveals first clip from League of Legends' upcoming series, Arcane

Netflix's Geeked Week Showcase revealed the first official clip from League of Legends' upcoming animated series, Arcane, shedding some brighter light on its storyline.

As derived from the released 2:39 minutes clip, Arcane's initial storyline will be set in the past showcasing the origins of Jinx and Vi. The footage also revealed further details about their childhood, including the backstory of their enmity, as Jinx was seen trying to break Vi’s record in an arcade-style boxing competition.

Nothing like a little sibling rivalry.



Watch the first clip from #Arcane, the @LeagueofLegends animated series coming fall 2021 to Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/m25ciGHr9M — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Interestingly, the clip shows a version of Jinx before she obtains her pink eyes. This strongly indicates a hidden story about Jinx's life featuring incidents that might have turned League of Legends' "Loose Cannon" into a maniac.

Riot's latest League of Legends dev diary video confirms that Jinx and Vi are in fact siblings

Riot confirmed that popular League of Legends champions Jinx and Vi are siblings (Image via Netflix)

In addition to the short video clip from Netflix Geeks, Riot posted an exclusive dev diary video on the League of Legends YouTube channel, providing some more details on the theme and set of Arcane. The show's co-creators, Christian Linke and Alex Yee, put up some dedicated words for League of Legends fans and players:

"Arcane is our love letter to you, the players and fans who over the years have been with us to make League of Legends what it is today. When we set out to make Arcane, we knew we wanted to create something that feels like an authentic representation of your favorite champions. You'll get to see some of their origin stories, but you'll also get to see them in the present day as they push the world forward."

The devs also clarified one of the most important plot points of the League of Legends Universe that Jinx and Vi are in fact siblings. Although the community has already theorized this in the past, confirmation from Riot will surely make the theme for Arcane more interesting for the fans.

Though the exact release date is yet to be revealed by Riot Games, Arcane is coming to Netflix this fall globally and Tencent Video in China.

