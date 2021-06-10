New AD splitpush item, Hullbreaker, is set to replace Sanguine Blade in League of Legends' upcoming patch

Game designer at Riot Games, Phlox, recently took to Twitter to preview League of Legends' new Legendary item, Hullbreaker, ahead of the upcoming patch 11.13.

As confirmed by Phlox, Hullbreaker is set to replace the Sanguine Blade with improved attributes. The item will be primarily targeted at champions who prefer dueling in the side lanes, creating solo pressure while roaming around the Summoner's Rift.

Additionally, Hullbreaker will be the first League of Legends item in a couple of years to have interactive features with the minions around it. Phlox's tweet about the upcoming update was soon retweeted and confirmed by Riot's Game Design Director, Mark "Scruffy" Yetter.

The new legendary item will shortly hit the PBE and is set to go live in League of Legends' next major patch, scheduled to release in two weeks.

Hullbreaker is the first of three upcoming legendary items in League of Legends patch 11.13

According to Phlox, Sanguine Blade will be replaced with Hullbreaker, as an upgrade to the former, possessing broader attributes. As a result, the new item will be tempting for laners, especially for AD splitpushers.

Tentatibe Hullbreaker stats as revealed by Phlox (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Hullbreaker will not only grant champions heavy doses of both attack damage (50) and health (400), but will also provide up to 45 Armor and Magic Resist each, with 20% increased damage to towers. The item will also buff nearby cannons and siege minions to grant up to 135 Armor and Magic Resist each, and increase their damage to towers by 200%.

Phlox also mentioned that Ubisoft and Shot One's former VFX artist, Rafles, who is currently partnered with Riot Games, is the main brain behind Hullbreaker's VFX and in-game animations.

As confirmed by Riot, Hullbreaker is not going to get a place in the Mythic item roster, and hence, it is not a “like-for-like” substitution for Sanguine Blade. However, this will just be the first out of three new Legendary items coming in League of Legends patch 11.13. Tanks and enchanters will also get their fair share of new items along with AD splitpushers.

As previously hinted by Scruffy, patch 11.13 is shaping up to be a major one, possessing new items, mobility reduction changes, and other balance tweaks. However, the item’s stats and features are tentative and are more than likely to be changed at least a few times before the item’s debut in two weeks.

