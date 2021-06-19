Netflix cancels Grand Army after just one season, and fans are livid

Netflix recently came under fire online after it decided not to renew Grand Army for a second season. The teen drama revolves around five students at a public school in Brooklyn who showcase several nuanced struggles of their lives. The show focuses on racial discrimination, economic differences, sexual assaults, and sexual identities.

This is despite the fact that Grand Army debuted on Netflix on October 16th, 2020, and received a decent score of 71% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, it also scored 7.6 ratings on IMDB. The series was created by Katie Cappiello and is based on her 2006 play, Slut.

The series starred Odessa Adlon as Joey Del Marco, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha Pakam, Odley Jean as Dominique Pierre, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, and others.

Despite Grand Army’s on-par ratings, the streaming giant Netflix scrapped the show in June after only one season

According to a confirmed report by Variety, Netflix will not be continuing the Grand Army saga with a second season.

Grand Army Cast. Image via: Seventeen.com

Grand Army is the second show to have been axed by Netflix recently. Netflix had also canceled its new superhero show, Jupiter’s Legacy (starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb), after only one season.

While Netflix did not confirm the reasons for Grand Army’s cancelation, it was speculated that the series did not have good enough viewership to warrant a Season 2. Furthermore, some critics of the show hit the series lacking originality in some aspects and forced hurdles with the characters.

However, the lack of viewership seems to be the primary reason behind Grand Army’s nixing. Meanwhile, the cancelation of Jupiter’s Legacy is the massive cost of production and the bad reviews by critics.

Several fans of the series took to Twitter to call out Netflix for canceling Grand Army

Fans even tried to amplify their voices by using hashtags like “#SaveGrandArmy” on Twitter.

netflix really hasn’t renewed grand army and they never will…someone will pay for this bc that was one of the best teen dramas like pic.twitter.com/ZOm8ZKHy9n — m (@laylaswhitney) June 15, 2021

netflix not renewing grand army is my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/Puc1XqU1xw — m (@gracieryders) June 17, 2021

I hate Netflix, Grand army was soo good tf — Sad Girls Club (@honeyreigna) June 18, 2021

I’m about to delete Netflix how you gon cancel Grand Army and The Society after one season but renew Ginny & Georgia pic.twitter.com/ufBAD41QqM — 𝓛𝓪𝓲🥂🤍 (@Miss_Laiiii) June 18, 2021

cant believe they cancelled grand army... pic.twitter.com/vcqfh58elB — 😭😭 (@spidysiron2) June 17, 2021

How Netflix cancel Grand Army but give them racist dancing egg whites a show??!! pic.twitter.com/u7IMhDm8nr — 🦇 (@iblamecurt) June 17, 2021

out of all the shows on netflix… they decide to cancel GRAND ARMY?!??!!!!!😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1fn6qy8nhz — Ebonee (@ebonee_mm) June 17, 2021

me trying to convince netflix to keep grand army and instead cancel that dumb tik tok show about tiktokers pic.twitter.com/xq2eRds8Ae — k 🫂 (@karen_cxbral) June 17, 2021

can hbo PLEASE take grand army from netflix since they cancelled it PLEASE pic.twitter.com/wumsp74253 — Taurus (@sageissopretty) June 17, 2021

Netflix give all those lame ass shows hella seasons but Grand Army get the boot??!? @Hulu @HBO @PrimeVideo one of y’all pick the show up — Jalila ☀️ (@jay_thehorrible) June 17, 2021

Some fans asked HBO to save the show by getting the rights from Netflix. However, this request seems unlikely to be fulfilled, considering HBO’s already massively popular and Emmy nominated teen drama Euphoria has been renewed for a Season 2.

Edited by suwaidfazal