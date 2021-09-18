5 must-watch thrillers similar to Penn Badgley’s ‘You’

Netflix recently released the trailer for the third season of the psychological thriller show You. Featuring Penn Badgley as an obsessive serial killer, You premiered on Lifetime in 2017. But since the second season, Netflix has been producing and distributing the show. You revolves around Joe Goldberg, a serial killer who uses social media to remove obstacles from the lives of people he fancies.

Netflix @netflix ...and baby makes three. What could go wrong?



You Season 3 premieres October 15. ...and baby makes three. What could go wrong?



You Season 3 premieres October 15. https://t.co/sDywqOcMYS

Sometimes disturbing and sometimes intriguing, You is a very addictive show that all thriller aficionados should see. But till You releases on Netflix, there are other similar shows that viewers can check out.

Netflix @netflix You Season 3 premieres October 15 — FIRST LOOK: You Season 3 premieres October 15 — FIRST LOOK: https://t.co/suxue8ODeh

Take a look at 5 must-watch thrillers similar to Netflix’s ‘You’

1) Dirty John

Eric Bana in Dirty John (Image via Bravo TV)

Dirty John is based on a real-life incident involving con man John Meehan and Debra Newell. Meehan was an abusive, manipulative con man who swindled rich women. Dirty John follows Meehan’s deceitful attempts to insert himself into the life of Debra Newell (played by Connie Britton).

Eric Bana portrays John Meehan in the show. After a few years, the couple marries, which ultimately ends disastrously. Created by Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John premiered on Bravo in 2018. The show can be streamed on Netflix outside the U.S. Dirty John is a must-watch for fans of Netflix’s You.

2) Gossip Girl

The cast of Gossip Girl in official poster (Image via The CW)

Gossip Girl is a teen drama series based on the eponymous novel by Cecily von Ziegesar. The show was broadcast on The CW from 2007 to 2012. Gossip Girl follows the scandalous lives of privileged teens living in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The show is narrated by an anonymous blogger called Gossip Girl, who keeps tabs on all the students' private lives. Gossip Girl stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgely, Chace Crawford, and Kristen Bell.

3) Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad (Image via AMC)

Counted among the greatest shows ever made, Breaking Bad is a crime drama that ran for five seasons on AMC from 2008 to 2013. Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston as a chemistry teacher, Walter White, who starts manufacturing meth after being diagnosed with cancer.

Although Walter’s intentions are pure, he isn’t exactly a good guy in the show. Vince Gilligan created the show. Breaking Bad also stars Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, and Dean Norris.

4) Hannibal

Mads Mikkelsen in Hannibal official poster (Image via NBC)

Hannibal is a horror-thriller that ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2015 on NBC. In the show, Mads Mikkelsen takes over Sir Anthony Hopkins’ iconic role as Hannibal Lecter. Mikkelsen wholly owns the part and delivers a terrific performance as a cannibalistic serial killer. Created by Bryan Fuller, Hannibal is one of the most well-written and thought proving shows ever.

Hannibal was abruptly canceled after season 3, but the possibility of renewal is still there. Alongside Mikkelsen, Hannibal also stars Laurence Fishburne, Hugh Dancy, and Caroline Dhavernas. Those in the mood for an intelligent but disturbing show should definitely watch Hannibal.

5) Dexter

Michael C. Hall in Dexter (Image via Showtime)

Also Read

Another show with an antihero protagonist, Dexter, is uncannily similar to Netflix’s You. Both have a compulsive but highly organized serial killer in the lead. The only and probably the most significant difference between the two is that Dexter leans more towards comedy.

Dexter follows the life of Miami PD blood spatter analyst Dexter Morgan as he tries to blend in with the world while fulfilling his homicidal urges. But Dexter only kills bad people. The show stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas, and Julie Benz. Dexter ran for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013 and is set to comeback this fall with its ninth season.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar