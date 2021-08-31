You Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and all about Penn Badgley's Netflix thriller

You is back for a third season. The second part of Joe and Love's romance is more complicated than ever in this new season.

The Netflix original series follows Joe Golberg's toxic obsession with romance after following madly in love with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck in season one.

After moving to Los Angeles to forget his failing relationship with Guinevere, Joe and Love became acquainted with one another. Now in season 3, Joe and Love welcome a baby into the mix. This is what to expect in the new season of You.

Joe and Love bring a new spin to Season 3 of You

Season three of You comes after a year-long hiatus. Netflix announced that season three will premiere on October 15. The platform has also just released a new trailer for the upcoming season:

The season begins with a focus on Love's new pregnancy and Joe's fears about raising a son.

"A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said that the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without challenges," Joe says in the trailer.

Although there is a focus on the baby announcement, the trailer is filled with blood and mystery. This stays true to what the show is known for.

You Season 3 premieres October 15 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/suxue8ODeh — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

While Joe expresses that he is attempting to stray from his old ways, he is scared to be tied to someone who might mimic his old habits. It's a suspense to look forward to in season three.

The trailer goes on to depict Joe's reasoning behind naming his son Henry. Joe also talks about providing a better future for his son.

With the release of season 3, also comes the news about recurring guest stars. There will be flashbacks of young Joe and the continued ghost of Guinevere, while Love's mother is also back in a regular role.

The additional cast for this season of You also include Scott Speedman, Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, Jack Fisher and Mauricio Lara (per US Weekly).

Fans need to make sure to catch You exclusively on Netflix this October.

Please join your completely normal neighbors for a special announcement 🍼🧑‍🍼 YOU Season 3 arrives October 15 👀 pic.twitter.com/hJXhb4vYpP — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) August 30, 2021

